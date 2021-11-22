Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen sports hub twinned with site of famous WW1 Christmas football match

By Lauren Robertson
November 22, 2021, 4:43 pm Updated: November 22, 2021, 4:45 pm
Aberdeen sports space twinned with Peace Field in Flanders Picture shows; Ernie Brennan, Chief Executive, National Children?s Football Alliance; Aberdeen City Council leader Councillor Jenny Laing; footballing legend Denis Law CBE and Alistair Findlater, Chairman, Denis Law Legacy Trust.. Unknown. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council Date; Unknown

An Aberdeen sports hub has been twinned with the site of the famous WW1 football match that brought opposing troops together on Christmas day in 1914.

Following a ceremony on Saturday, Cruyff Court Denis Law is now officially twinned with the Peace Field in Flanders, Belgium as part of the Peace Field Project.

This is part of an initiative run by Aberdeen City Council, Denis Law Legacy Trust, National Children’s Football Alliance and the Peace Fields Project to promote the use of sport as a tool to bring people together, regardless of their differences.

The football pitch, on Catherine Street in Aberdeen city centre, is the first in Scotland to be twinned with Flanders Peace Field.

Ernie Brennan, chief executive of the National Children’s Football Alliance, said: “There are many monuments commemorating war; the peace pitch not only commemorates war, but celebrates peace. Sport is a brilliant way to bring people from all different backgrounds together.

“More than 10,000 young people have been involved in the Peace Field Project, twinning designated areas of play around the world with Flanders Peace Field, this event will inspire young and old, to play their games on their peace pitch in the spirit of the Christmas truces football games in 1914.”

The ceremony

Denis Law attended Saturday’s ceremony, which aimed to be a celebration of peace and a promotion of the good sport can do for young people.

Mark Williams, chief operating officer of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, said: “The force for good that sport can bring to young people around the globe is well versed and we’re delighted to be forming a partnership with NCF and the Peace Fields Project to further enhance this.”

Cruyff Court in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

22 pupils, two from each of Aberdeen’s academy schools, came together to recite “In Flanders Field” on Cruyff Court.

They then created a Peace Pledge, which was signed to commemorate the occasion and create a lasting legacy.

Cruyff Court was formally blessed by Callum Shinnie from Kings Community Church during the ceremony.

‘A catalyst to ensure other areas of the city are just as inclusive’

Aberdeen City Council leader, Jenny Laing, spoke of the project bringing young people across the city together.

She said: “While there is often great rivalry in sport, history has taught us that sport is a great way to bridge the divides and bring people together.

“By participation in the Peace Fields Project and drawing up their Peace Pledge young people from schools across the city have come together to speak with one voice.

“Through the Pledge they have highlighted the importance of having safe and welcoming spaces where young people from different communities and backgrounds can come together and enjoy physical activity in a peaceful way.

“The council intends to use this project as a catalyst to ensure other areas of the city are just as inclusive, safe and peaceful.”

After the ceremony, each attendee was given a commemorative chocolate as a symbol of the gifts exchanged during the 1914 game.

