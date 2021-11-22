Aberdeen sports hub twinned with site of famous WW1 Christmas football match

An Aberdeen sports hub has been twinned with the site of the famous WW1 football match that brought opposing troops together on Christmas day in 1914.

Following a ceremony on Saturday, Cruyff Court Denis Law is now officially twinned with the Peace Field in Flanders, Belgium as part of the Peace Field Project.

This is part of an initiative run by Aberdeen City Council, Denis Law Legacy Trust, National Children’s Football Alliance and the Peace Fields Project to promote the use of sport as a tool to bring people together, regardless of their differences.

The football pitch, on Catherine Street in Aberdeen city centre, is the first in Scotland to be twinned with Flanders Peace Field.

Ernie Brennan, chief executive of the National Children’s Football Alliance, said: “There are many monuments commemorating war; the peace pitch not only commemorates war, but celebrates peace. Sport is a brilliant way to bring people from all different backgrounds together.

“More than 10,000 young people have been involved in the Peace Field Project, twinning designated areas of play around the world with Flanders Peace Field, this event will inspire young and old, to play their games on their peace pitch in the spirit of the Christmas truces football games in 1914.”

The ceremony

Denis Law attended Saturday’s ceremony, which aimed to be a celebration of peace and a promotion of the good sport can do for young people.

Mark Williams, chief operating officer of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, said: “The force for good that sport can bring to young people around the globe is well versed and we’re delighted to be forming a partnership with NCF and the Peace Fields Project to further enhance this.”

22 pupils, two from each of Aberdeen’s academy schools, came together to recite “In Flanders Field” on Cruyff Court.

They then created a Peace Pledge, which was signed to commemorate the occasion and create a lasting legacy.

Cruyff Court was formally blessed by Callum Shinnie from Kings Community Church during the ceremony.

‘A catalyst to ensure other areas of the city are just as inclusive’

Aberdeen City Council leader, Jenny Laing, spoke of the project bringing young people across the city together.

She said: “While there is often great rivalry in sport, history has taught us that sport is a great way to bridge the divides and bring people together.

“By participation in the Peace Fields Project and drawing up their Peace Pledge young people from schools across the city have come together to speak with one voice.

“Through the Pledge they have highlighted the importance of having safe and welcoming spaces where young people from different communities and backgrounds can come together and enjoy physical activity in a peaceful way.

“The council intends to use this project as a catalyst to ensure other areas of the city are just as inclusive, safe and peaceful.”

After the ceremony, each attendee was given a commemorative chocolate as a symbol of the gifts exchanged during the 1914 game.