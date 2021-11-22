Jail warning for boozed-up lorry driver seen swerving across A90 near Stonehaven

A lorry driver seen swerving across the A90 near Stonehaven while more than four times the alcohol limit has been warned he could face a jail sentence.

Timothy Humphreys appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after a night in the cells and admitted driving an HGV dangerously and whilst over the booze limit.

The 60-year-old’s articulated lorry was spotted swerving between lanes as he struggled to keep control of it between Stracathro and Stonehaven on the A90 on Sunday.

More than four times the limit

Humphreys, of Stonehaven, gave police a positive breath test reading of 98 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 22.

He admitted a charge of dangerous driving and another of driving the articulated lorry while under the influence of alcohol.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley asked Sheriff Philip Mann to defer sentence to allow for reports to “obtain something of the background” to the offences.

Sheriff Mann asked for both reports and a curfew suitability assessment before handing Humphreys a stark warning that he could be facing a jail term.

“These are two serious charges,” the sheriff told Humphreys. “I have to say that all the sentencing disposals will be considered by the court and that includes a custodial sentence and I want to be quite clear on that.”

Banned from the road meantime

The lorry driver was bailed with an interim disqualification from driving.

Humphreys, of Christie Crescent, Stonehaven, will return to court in early January to face sentencing.

