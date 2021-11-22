Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jail warning for boozed-up lorry driver seen swerving across A90 near Stonehaven

By Kathryn Wylie
November 22, 2021, 5:00 pm
The incident happened on the A90 near Stonehaven.

A lorry driver seen swerving across the A90 near Stonehaven while more than four times the alcohol limit has been warned he could face a jail sentence.

Timothy Humphreys appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after a night in the cells and admitted driving an HGV dangerously and whilst over the booze limit.

The 60-year-old’s articulated lorry was spotted swerving between lanes as he struggled to keep control of it between Stracathro and Stonehaven on the A90 on Sunday.

More than four times the limit

Humphreys, of Stonehaven, gave police a positive breath test reading of 98 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 22.

He admitted a charge of dangerous driving and another of driving the articulated lorry while under the influence of alcohol.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley asked Sheriff Philip Mann to defer sentence to allow for reports to “obtain something of the background” to the offences.

Sheriff Mann asked for both reports and a curfew suitability assessment before handing Humphreys a stark warning that he could be facing a jail term.

Humphreys appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

“These are two serious charges,” the sheriff told Humphreys. “I have to say that all the sentencing disposals will be considered by the court and that includes a custodial sentence and I want to be quite clear on that.”

Banned from the road meantime

The lorry driver was bailed with an interim disqualification from driving.

Humphreys, of Christie Crescent, Stonehaven, will return to court in early January to face sentencing.

