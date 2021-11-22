Inquiries ongoing after assault reported in Fetterangus By Ellie Milne November 22, 2021, 4:49 pm Updated: November 22, 2021, 5:02 pm Officers are investigating an assault that took place near The Square in Fetterangus Investigations are ongoing following an alleged assault in an Aberdeenshire town. The incident took place at The Square in Fetterangus, near the Fishie Pub. Police received reports of an assault on Sunday. A police spokesman said: “Officers are investigating a report of an assault near to The Square, Fetterangus, which was reported on Sunday, November 21. “Inquiries are at an early stage.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Appeal after fatal crash in Dunoon Harris and Fox owner left ‘demoralised’ following salon break-in Two men seriously injured after Army lorry overturns Police investigate ‘bus passengers fighting on motorway’