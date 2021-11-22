Volunteers ‘disappointed’ as vandals strike time and again to destroy Ellon Castle Gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Volunteers ‘disappointed’ as vandals strike time and again to destroy Ellon Castle Gardens

By Denny Andonova
November 22, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 23, 2021, 5:22 pm
The Ellon Castle Gardens have been the victim of a spate of incidents since August this year.

A charitable trust set up to restore an Aberdeenshire beauty spot was left “sad and disappointed” after their efforts were recently destroyed by vandals.

For more than six years, volunteers have been hard at work to revamp the derelict Ellon Castle and its gardens, which once formed the centrepiece of the town.

The gardens, which were built around some of the country’s oldest collections of ancient yew trees – some thought to be up to 800 years old – were gifted to the people of Ellon in 2014 having fallen into disrepair.

Since then, the board of trustees have been working hard to rejuvenate the historic site and bring the gardens back to their former splendour.

Volunteers have dedicated years of hard work to restore the Ellon Castle Gardens to their former glory.

But for the last four months, the volunteers’ efforts have fallen victim to “various different incidents” on several occasions – with vandals repeatedly causing havoc at the popular beauty spot.

Chairwoman of the Ellon Castle Gardens Trust, Alison Craigon, said: “Ellon Castle Gardens is a wonderful place for the whole community to enjoy.

“Our volunteers are working hard to restore it to its former glory and we are disappointed by the recent vandalism.

“We encourage anyone using the Deer Park or neighbouring woodland to look out for antisocial behaviour in the gardens and report it to the police.”

‘People have set it as their target to destroy their efforts’

The first of a series of incidents took place on August 14, when a bench was extensively damaged by being thrown from the top of a nearby wall into the middle of the gardens.

Just two weeks later on August 29, various plants within the garden area were then ripped out, damaged and thrown around overnight.

People were also reported to have removed a padlock from one of the garden gates and broken entry to the compost area on August 31.

The historic site was once again targeted on November 7, when people broke into a shed within the garden, set paper towels on fire and destroyed the nearby chicken fencing.

The gardens have been built around some of the country’s oldest collections of ancient yew trees – some thought to be up to 800 years old. Photo by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

Officers have now launched an appeal for information to piece together what happened and track those responsible.

A spokeswoman for the board of trustees added: “We are sad that this hidden gem in the heart of Ellon has been the victim of vandalism in recent weeks.

“It’s a unique local resource, being developed for the local community by the local community through the hard work of volunteers.”

Anyone who may be able to assist with the investigation is asked to get in touch with constable Morrison A0283 on 101, quoting reference number CF0265171121.

Alternatively, people can file a report anonymously on the Crimestoppers’ website or on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]