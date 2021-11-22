Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen cop up for top award after saving life of colleague having suicidal thoughts

By Jenni Gee
November 22, 2021, 5:03 pm Updated: November 22, 2021, 7:44 pm
Constable Andrew Peter. picture by Michal Wachucik.
An Aberdeen police officer has been nominated for a top award after saving the life of a colleague experiencing suicidal thoughts.Constable Andrew Peter has been nominated for the Cops’ Cop of the Year award at the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) Awards, which are set to take place on Thursday.

The nomination comes after PC Peter, or Drew to his colleagues, decided to step in when he noticed a workmate acting out of character, a decision that the officer now credits with saving his life.

The officer, who did not wish to be named, explained how he and Drew had been tasked with attending a domestic incident when his mental health issues began to show in his work, through him making mistakes and “not being myself.”

‘He saved my life’

Noticing the unusual behaviour from his colleague, Drew instigated a conversation after leaving the job, and carried it on over the phone after work was finished, helping to ensure that his colleague sought the help he needed.

The officer said: “I don’t know how much worse that could have got if it wasn’t for Drew. He saved my life.”

The incident was just one example of Drew’s level of dedication to his job that earned him the nomination for the coveted Cops’ Cop  of the Year awards, which the SPF say: “Reflects the very best of the service and demonstrates the positive impact that our members make.”

The fact that PC Peter has been nominated for this top cop honour comes as no surprise to David Threadgold, chairman of the North Area Committee of the SPF, who said: “Drew never fails to cheer everyone in the office up when they’re feeling down with a funny story or uncanny impression.

‘He knows when something’s wrong’

“Any time I’ve seen Drew interact with members of the public they immediately warm to him, which is testament to his work ethic and how seriously he takes the job.

“Drew is one of the most intuitive people I’ve ever met – he knows when something’s wrong and he makes it his business to help wherever or however he can.”

Drew himself said that it felt “brilliant” to be nominated for an award simply for doing his job the only way he knows how.

“It’s a great job that I really enjoy and my colleagues are really important to me,” he said.

