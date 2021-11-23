‘It’s fortunate no one was injured’: Driver fined over A90 crash which saw cars spin out of control

A driver has been fined after hitting another car at high speed on the A90, causing both vehicles to spin out of control.

Glasgow man Lateef Rehman, 40, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted careless driving on the A90 Toll of Birness to Hatton Road, Aberdeenshire, in order to overtake a number of queuing cars, causing him to collide with another vehicle.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without the correct insurance.

The court heard how on the evening of February 12 last year a witness saw Rehman’s vehicle overtake a number of cars that were slowing down as he attempted to move into the right-hand lane.

Driver’s car crashed and continued for ‘some distance’ before stopping

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose said: “The accused’s car struck the offside of the witness’ vehicle, causing the vehicle to rotate in the road, coming to rest in the southbound lane.

“The accused’s vehicle also rotated before mounting the grass verge and continued north for some distance before coming to rest in the verge facing south.

“The witness and the accused both exited their vehicles and members of the public stopped to assist.

“Police officers attended and carried out an inquiry during which the accused was shown not to be insured on the vehicle he was driving.

“He confirmed that he was driving with an insurance policy covering another vehicle.”

Defence agent Michael Foster told the court that his client made an “error in judgement” when he attempted to overtake the slowing vehicles.

He added: “He was travelling faster than the line of traffic and his position is that he pulled out to overtake and almost immediately there was an accident.”

‘Fortunate indeed that no one was injured as a consequence of your driving’

Sheriff William Summers told Rehman that he considered his actions to be a “serious matter, which involved driving at excessive speed, overtaking vehicles and colliding with one of those vehicles”.

He added: “It is very fortunate indeed that no one was injured as a consequence of your driving.

“I have been giving anxious consideration to the question of whether I need to impose disqualification, although on balance I’m satisfied that I can sensibly deal with this matter other than disqualifying you.”

Sheriff Summers fined Rehman, of Dalmarnock Drive, Glasgow, £440 and placed seven penalty points on his licence.

