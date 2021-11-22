Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead to throw its ‘biggest ever’ Hogmanay bash to welcome 2022

By Craig Munro
November 22, 2021, 7:00 pm Updated: November 22, 2021, 7:00 pm
From left, Buchan Radio's Ronnie Arthur with DJs Bev Hawthorne and Stuart Main. Picture by Kami Thomson

Peterhead residents will be able to welcome in 2022 at the town’s biggest ever Hogmanay party, with food, drink and live music making it a night to remember.

Details have been revealed for the event, including the seven separate musical acts that will keep punters entertained across more than five hours.

The night will serve as a fundraiser for local community station Buchan Radio, which is also organising the line-up for the main stage.

Three local singers – Andrew Main, Claire Curren and Catriona Molver – will begin the night at 7pm, half an hour after the gates officially open.

After them, Buchan Radio DJ Bev Hawthorne will step up to play some ceilidh music for the crowd, before top Abba tribute act Abba A-Rival take over.

They will be followed by popular Freddie Mercury tribute Billy West, who will treat the crowd to some of the Queen frontman’s anthemic hits.

Piping in new year

However, it will be Glasgow pipe and drum band Rockin’ Thistle that will play up to the bells and keep the party going into the early hours of 2022.

Ronnie Arthur, the station manager at Buchan Radio, said: “I am absolutely delighted we are doing this event.

“We are doing this as a fundraising gig for the radio station as well as bringing the community together because the last two years have been awful.

“We really hope folks of Peterhead and the surrounding areas will come and join in the party with us as we welcome in 2022.”

Last year, the station ran an on-air party for those who might be spending the night by themselves.

Tickets for this year’s event will cost £20, or £10 for under-18s. They are available to buy on the Buchan Radio website.

