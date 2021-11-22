Peterhead to throw its ‘biggest ever’ Hogmanay bash to welcome 2022

Peterhead residents will be able to welcome in 2022 at the town’s biggest ever Hogmanay party, with food, drink and live music making it a night to remember.

Details have been revealed for the event, including the seven separate musical acts that will keep punters entertained across more than five hours.

The night will serve as a fundraiser for local community station Buchan Radio, which is also organising the line-up for the main stage.

Three local singers – Andrew Main, Claire Curren and Catriona Molver – will begin the night at 7pm, half an hour after the gates officially open.

After them, Buchan Radio DJ Bev Hawthorne will step up to play some ceilidh music for the crowd, before top Abba tribute act Abba A-Rival take over.

They will be followed by popular Freddie Mercury tribute Billy West, who will treat the crowd to some of the Queen frontman’s anthemic hits.

Piping in new year

However, it will be Glasgow pipe and drum band Rockin’ Thistle that will play up to the bells and keep the party going into the early hours of 2022.

Ronnie Arthur, the station manager at Buchan Radio, said: “I am absolutely delighted we are doing this event.

“We are doing this as a fundraising gig for the radio station as well as bringing the community together because the last two years have been awful.

“We really hope folks of Peterhead and the surrounding areas will come and join in the party with us as we welcome in 2022.”

Last year, the station ran an on-air party for those who might be spending the night by themselves.

Tickets for this year’s event will cost £20, or £10 for under-18s. They are available to buy on the Buchan Radio website.