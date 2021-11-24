Braemar becoming ‘Disneyland Cairngorms’ as mansion approved on plot marked for SIX homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Braemar becoming ‘Disneyland Cairngorms’ as mansion approved on plot marked for SIX homes

By Jamie Hall
November 24, 2021, 5:00 pm
Geva Blackett claimed Braemar could turn into 'Disneyland Cairngorms'.

Braemar is in danger of turning into “Disneyland Cairngorms” filled with second homes which are empty for several months of the year, it has been claimed.

Upper Deeside councillor Geva Blackett claimed rising house prices mean young people are being “excluded” from the housing market in the Royal Deeside village.

Ms Blackett said Braemar “desperately needs” small homes to allow people to live and work in the area.

The independent, formerly of the SNP, highlighted the case of one local business which currently has 40 vacancies and is struggling to hire staff.

Village becoming ‘Disneyland’

She raised concerns that the community is at risk of turning into a type of “Disneyland” where the entire local workforce commutes from elsewhere.

It comes after councillors waved through plans for a mansion on a site which could have accommodated up to six smaller homes.

The development at Chapel Brae was approved despite concerns it would exacerbate the current shortage of housing in the village.

Currently, businesses in the area are struggling to recruit staff – at least in part due to the issue of finding them somewhere to live.

“I feel very strongly we need the right housing, for the right people to work here in Braemar and to underpin our economy and our community,” Ms Blackett said.

“Young people who grew up here, who have been excluded from the housing market here because of rising prices, should have the opportunity to buy into affordable housing – be that shared equity or self-build.

“The move to agree this application means less potential for local people doing local jobs, supporting local businesses and the local economy to get a foot on the housing ladder.

“That makes me sad.”

Local economy ‘threatened’ by crisis

At the meeting of the Marr area committee where the application was decided, Ms Blackett argued the ongoing situation was “threatening the whole economy” in the village.

She claimed businesses are “frantic” for their staff to have access to affordable housing, while families are “desperate” to find homes.

According to National Records of Scotland, 81 of Braemar’s 389 houses are second homes – around 20%.

Developments in the area have to include 45% affordable housing under rules set out in the Aberdeenshire local development plan.

However, that does not apply to projects consisting of less than four homes, although they are required to make a financial contribution towards housing in the community.

Planning agent Elaine Farquharson-Black, acting on behalf of the applicant, said it was the “first time” she had had to justify building fewer units on a site earmarked for more.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “Affordable housing delivery is based on a number of factors including both demand and viability.

“There has been a healthy supply of affordable housing over the last few years within the Marr area and the forthcoming strategic housing investment plan will show a healthy programme for the years 2022-2027.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]