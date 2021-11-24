‘Deeply damaged and traumatised…’ Ballater residents pleading for flooding action to prevent repeat of Storm Frank chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Deeply damaged and traumatised…’ Ballater residents pleading for flooding action to prevent repeat of Storm Frank chaos

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
November 24, 2021, 3:09 pm Updated: November 24, 2021, 5:57 pm
The wreckage left behind by Storm Frank at Ballater.

It’s now almost six years since Storm Frank swept through Ballater, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake.

The Deeside community was one of the worst-hit in the UK, as hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed at a cost mounting into the millions.

Aberdeenshire councillors heard this week how the community remains “traumatised” by the catastrophe.

And locals are growing increasingly worried about it happening again.

Some of the damage left behind in the winter flooding.

Why are locals worried about more Ballater flooding?

In recent times, about 100m of a protective bund along the River Dee has been washed away.

Ballater and Crathie Community Council secretary Richard Frimston explained that a breach in that bund led to the “life-threatening” flooding at the end of 2015.

He said: “Ballater was so deeply damaged and traumatised by Storm Frank.

“Our research has shown that, clearly, it was the breach in the village bund that was the cause of the very fast flowing flooding through the lower village that was the major threat to life.”

Flood damage at Ballater after the River Dee burst its banks.

‘We feel very exposed’

Richard said the erosion of the bund, along with “dramatic” changes to the course of the River Dee, are now causing increasing concern.

He said: “The community feels very exposed by that and feels at real risk from low level flooding.”

Richard added that £20,000 repairs to the defences carried out after Storm Frank succeeded in keeping rising waters at bay when mounds of snow melted this February.

He said that many in the village “had a sleepless night” earlier this year as they worried for the safety of their homes.

Locals have come to think of it as a “near-miss”.

The Queen visited as Ballater residents came to terms with the destruction.

“It was very traumatic again, and we believe the Aberdeenshire Council repair may well have saved the village from significant damage,” Richard said.

Council agrees to take action on Ballater flooding

Members of the Marr Area Committee were moved by the speech and backed further improvement works.

The council’s flood risk team had recommended taking a staged approach to examine the extent of the threat.

If the project finds the risk has increased, a “new and full” study will be carried out to find the best options to prevent future flooding.

That could include bund works and removing dead trees.

Ballater Caravan Park was laid to waste in the deluge.

‘The impact has not gone away’

Councillor Peter Argyle said this was a “very serious issue” for Ballater.

He said: “Everyone is aware of what happened with Storm Frank, the impact of that on the community has not gone away and there’s a real sense of vulnerability.”

He noted that the proposed works would deal with smaller, more frequent incidents that “cause great deal of concern” in the community.

The flood study work will be carried out immediately, and may take up to eight months.

Firefighters unblocking drains at Ballater at the start of January 2016.

Aberdeenshire Council is currently waiting to find out if it will receive Scottish Government funding to carry out previously approved works at Ballater.

