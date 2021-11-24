‘Absolutely disgusts me’: Outrage as litter louts dump rubbish across Bucksburn

A number of fly-tipping incidents have sparked anger in an Aberdeen suburb.

Litter louts have dumped a fridge freezer, wheelbarrows, wooden draws and a significant amount of other refuse at two separate locations in Bucksburn.

Countless black plastic bags crammed with rubbish have been dumped near the entrance of Scotland’s Rural College’s Craibstone campus.

Situated just a few minutes from a recycling site on Bankhead Avenue, dumpers also targetted a layby just off Kepplehills Road to illegally discard their unwanted possessions.

The huge mound comprised of wheelbarrows, chairs, pipes, garden waste and metal bars.

Aberdeen City Council currently clears an average of 446 illegally dumped items per month.

‘Culprits should be made to clean up’

Councillor Avril MacKenzie who represents Bucksburn, Dyce and Danestone, said: “Flytipping absolutely disgusts me. If we could find the culprits I would make them clean it up under supervision.

“I don’t know why people would do it, there is a recycling centre in Bankhead Avenue just around the corner.

“Whoever has dumped this amount of stuff must have a van or a trailer to carry it all so why not just to a recycling centre.”

Recycling centre just minutes away

Illegal dumping represents a huge challenge for Aberdeen City Council’s environmental team as they are lumped with hundreds of call-outs each month.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “It is disappointing that people choose to dispose of their waste illegally in this manner.

“The Council offers a bulky uplift service and has four Household Waste & Recycling Centres in the city which are free to use, open seven days per week and as such there is ample opportunity for proper disposal of household wastes.

“Flytipping is irresponsible, dangerous and costly.

“We would also advise householders to ensure that anyone offering to take their waste away provides evidence of their Waste Carrier’s Registration but also, importantly, that they ask where the waste is to be disposed of and check that it is going to a licensed facility.

“This also applies where tradespeople undertake work on behalf of the householder e.g. installing a driveway or a new bathroom or gardening work.”