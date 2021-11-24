Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Absolutely disgusts me’: Outrage as litter louts dump rubbish across Bucksburn

By Daniel Boal
November 24, 2021, 5:13 pm Updated: November 24, 2021, 5:31 pm
Flytipping near SRUC / Cala Homes site in Bucksburn. Craibstone Estate Road, Inverurie Road, Bucksburn, Picture by Paul Glendell 24/11/2021
Flytipping near SRUC / Cala Homes site in Bucksburn. Craibstone Estate Road, Inverurie Road, Bucksburn, Picture by Paul Glendell 24/11/2021

A number of fly-tipping incidents have sparked anger in an Aberdeen suburb.

Litter louts have dumped a fridge freezer, wheelbarrows, wooden draws and a significant amount of other refuse at two separate locations in Bucksburn.

Countless black plastic bags crammed with rubbish have been dumped near the entrance of Scotland’s Rural College’s Craibstone campus.

Situated just a few minutes from a recycling site on Bankhead Avenue, dumpers also targetted a layby just off Kepplehills Road to illegally discard their unwanted possessions.

The huge mound comprised of wheelbarrows, chairs, pipes, garden waste and metal bars.

More flytipping in Bucksburn - second reported incident of flytipping today. Picture by Scott Baxter 24/11/2021

Aberdeen City Council currently clears an average of 446 illegally dumped items per month.

‘Culprits should be made to clean up’

Councillor Avril MacKenzie who represents Bucksburn, Dyce and Danestone, said: “Flytipping absolutely disgusts me. If we could find the culprits I would make them clean it up under supervision.

“I don’t know why people would do it, there is a recycling centre in Bankhead Avenue just around the corner.

“Whoever has dumped this amount of stuff must have a van or a trailer to carry it all so why not just to a recycling centre.”

Recycling centre just minutes away

Illegal dumping represents a huge challenge for Aberdeen City Council’s environmental team as they are lumped with hundreds of call-outs each month.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “It is disappointing that people choose to dispose of their waste illegally in this manner.

“The Council offers a bulky uplift service and has four Household Waste & Recycling Centres in the city which are free to use, open seven days per week and as such there is ample opportunity for proper disposal of household wastes.

“Flytipping is irresponsible, dangerous and costly.

“We would also advise householders to ensure that anyone offering to take their waste away provides evidence of their Waste Carrier’s Registration but also, importantly, that they ask where the waste is to be disposed of and check that it is going to a licensed facility.

“This also applies where tradespeople undertake work on behalf of the householder e.g. installing a driveway or a new bathroom or gardening work.”

