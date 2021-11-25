From market stalls to two shops: Zero waste store Thistle & Clay preparing for its third Christmas

After opening a new branch and launching refilleries in both its stores earlier this year, north-east zero-waste brand Thistle & Clay is preparing to celebrate its third Christmas.

Based in Aberdeenshire, Thistle & Clay creates organic and eco-friendly food, skin and hair products which it sells online and from its two stores.

Former graphic designer Mairi MacDonald launched the business in early 2019 after starting to make skincare products for herself and her family.

In just three years, she has gone from selling products at markets to running two stores – in Aboyne and Ballater – and a workshop with a core team of staff.

“I started selling products at markets and then it just spiraled from there”, she said.

“It feels like we’re finally getting somewhere after lots of hard work.”

Expanding the business

Back in June of this year, Thistle & Clay opened at its second location with a store in Ballater, which the mother-of-three says has been “great” so far.

“Ballater is a lovely community and there are a lot of tourists. It’s really been picking up in the lead up to Christmas,” Mairi said.

It is Royal Deeside’s first zero-waste store and coffee shop where customers can buy a range of plastic-free food and skincare products – or enjoy the finest organic coffee and homemade bakes.

“We make everything in the store and are zero-waste as much as possible. We get our milk delivered in glass bottles from the local milkman and our coffee comes from Glasgow in reusable packaging.”

The coffee shop will be open every day up to Christmas Eve with a range of plant-based and organic food and drinks on offer.

Launching organic refilleries

As the business continues to evolve, Thistle & Clay decided to offer its customers a streamlined way to do their grocery shopping plastic-free.

In August, both stores launched refilleries in the latest venture for Thistle & Clay.

Buying in large quantities of food for the Ballater coffee shop gave Mairi the idea to create refilleries where customers could buy organic foods to eat and cook with at home.

They have put a lot of work into the branding and creating a sophisticated feel in the stores, as well as making the refillery process as simple as possible.

All products are weighed and priced in advance and dried goods are readily available in compostable paper bags.

There is no need for customers to weigh and label everything themselves, so the refillery is more accessible to people who are short on time.

Alternatively, customers can bring along their own containers if they are looking to purchase larger quantities.

Organic, zero waste – and personal

The company is firmly against animal-based ingredients and also avoid using any of the “nasties” found in a lot of other skin and hair products. They strive to be palm oil and plastic-free always – and packaging-free when possible.

“People come in for advice about what products would be best for them and stand and chat for ages. There’s nowhere else you can go and do that,” Mairi said.

“It’s very personal, people want the best products for their hair and skin – you don’t mess with hair!”

All of the products are made in Scotland with specially sourced ingredients, so customers know they are getting the very best environmentally conscious products while supporting local.

They specialise in solid shampoo and conditioner bars and make a range of scented soaps, using ingredients such as honey, lavender and peppermint.

Mairi added: “Currently, we’re doing bath bombs for Christmas and thinking of new things we can do for men, like shaving products.

“The face clays are very popular, but our shampoo bars are our biggest seller – it took me three years to get the shampoo right.”

Where is Thistle & Clay?

Thistle & Clay has also branched out to work with businesses, such as hotels, that are transitioning to be plastic-free.

Demand for the organic skincare and hair products is continuing to rise and its success can only be expected to continue in the lead up to Christmas and beyond.

Customers can also shop online with Thistle & Clay with delivery available or collection from either of the stores.

Thistle & Clay is located at The Soap Shack & Organic Refillery on Ballater Road in Aboyne.

Its second store is at the Coffee Shop and Refillery on Bridge Street in Ballater. The coffee shop is open every day between 10am and 4pm.