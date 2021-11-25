Relief as replacement Abbeyton Bridge finally confirmed three years after demolition

Abbeyton Bridge was pulled down after 170 years amid fears it could collapse onto the railway line below at any moment.

The old crossing was taken apart over Christmas in 2018, adding miles to locals’ journeys and sparking fears for the future of the nearby Castleton Farm cafe.

But today councillors have agreed to rebuild the crossing along the B966 Fettercairn to Fordoun road.

Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee made the decision as they ordered a list of priority bridge repairs needed across the county.

‘Important step’ taken for new Abbeyton Bridge

Mearns councillor George Carr said: “This is great news for south Aberdeenshire, especially since significant damage has taken place to surrounding roads since 2018.

“Residents, businesses and the agricultural community will welcome this important step to rebuild this vital bridge.

“I thank Mearns Community Council and the residents who helped make the business case for this work to move forwards.”

Fellow Mearns councillor Jeff Hutchison added: “I am only too aware of the impact its loss has had on the Fordoun area and the wider Mearns community.”

Why was crossing condemned?

Fears began to surface about Abbeyton Bridge in the summer of 2018, with repeated use by heavy vehicles being blamed for its ramshackle state.

It was sealed off that June, with concerns it could crumble onto the Aberdeen to Dundee railway line.

Now that the required £1,630 of council funding has been agreed, Network Rail will be responsible for carrying out the work.

West Aberdeenshire MP Andrew Bowie has been on the case.

He said: “I’ve been in close contact with Network Rail to establish their capacity to do the work, and will approach them again to pin down timescales.

“There are many communities who have been left divided by the massive repair and replacement backlog faced by the council.

“I will pursue every avenue on how to take other projects forward.”