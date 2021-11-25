Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen: A96 roadworks near Inverurie delayed due to weather warning

By Lauren Taylor
November 25, 2021, 6:40 pm Updated: November 25, 2021, 8:35 pm
Weekend resurfacing on the A96 between Clovenstone to Thainstone have been rescheduled due to Storm Arwen

Weekend surfacing improvements planned for the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road between Clovenstone to Thainstone have been rescheduled due to Storm Arwen.

The £425,000 project scheduled to begin on Friday, November 26 has been pushed back due to adverse weather conditions expected this weekend.

The decision means the A96 westbound will remain fully open between Tavelty and the Thainstone roundabout.

Works are now expected to start on the evening of Friday, December 17 and due to be completed by 6.30am on Monday, December 20, subject to weather conditions.

When the works begin a road closure will be put in place on the westbound carriageway between the Tavelty and Thainstone roundabouts.

Motorists will be diverted from the A96 at Broomhill roundabout along the B987 towards Kintore, before travelling along the B994 towards Kemnay, then onto the B993 to Port Elphinstone roundabout.

The A96 Tavelty and the A96 Kintore on-slips will also be closed with signed diversion routes in place to guide motorists.

However, there will still be local access to Tavelty and Clovenstone.

Real-time journey planning information can be found via Traffic Scotland.

