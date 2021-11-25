Storm Arwen: A96 roadworks near Inverurie delayed due to weather warning

Weekend surfacing improvements planned for the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road between Clovenstone to Thainstone have been rescheduled due to Storm Arwen.

The £425,000 project scheduled to begin on Friday, November 26 has been pushed back due to adverse weather conditions expected this weekend.

The decision means the A96 westbound will remain fully open between Tavelty and the Thainstone roundabout.

Works are now expected to start on the evening of Friday, December 17 and due to be completed by 6.30am on Monday, December 20, subject to weather conditions.

When the works begin a road closure will be put in place on the westbound carriageway between the Tavelty and Thainstone roundabouts.

Motorists will be diverted from the A96 at Broomhill roundabout along the B987 towards Kintore, before travelling along the B994 towards Kemnay, then onto the B993 to Port Elphinstone roundabout.

The A96 Tavelty and the A96 Kintore on-slips will also be closed with signed diversion routes in place to guide motorists.

However, there will still be local access to Tavelty and Clovenstone.

Real-time journey planning information can be found via Traffic Scotland.

