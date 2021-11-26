Man in hospital following two-car crash on A941 near Fogwatt

A man has been taken to hospital for treatment following a two-car crash near Fogwatt.

The A941 Elgin to Rothes road was closed from the New Elgin roundabout following the incident, which took place on Main Road at around 5.45pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road remained shut to traffic for about three hours as fire crews used cutting equipment to free a person from one of the vehicles.

A police spokesman said: “We received report of a two-car crash on the A941 Main Road near Fogwatt around 5.45 pm on Thursday, November 25.

“The male driver of one of the cars was taken to hospital for treatment and inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

“The road was re-opened at 8.45pm.”