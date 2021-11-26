Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man in hospital following two-car crash on A941 near Fogwatt

By Denny Andonova
November 26, 2021, 8:35 am Updated: November 26, 2021, 11:22 am
Emergency services were at the scene of the incident for about three hours yesterday.

A man has been taken to hospital for treatment following a two-car crash near Fogwatt.

The A941 Elgin to Rothes road was closed from the New Elgin roundabout following the incident, which took place on Main Road at around 5.45pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road remained shut to traffic for about three hours as fire crews used cutting equipment to free a person from one of the vehicles.

A police spokesman said: “We received report of a two-car crash on the A941 Main Road near Fogwatt around 5.45 pm on Thursday, November 25.

“The male driver of one of the cars was taken to hospital for treatment and inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

“The road was re-opened at 8.45pm.”

