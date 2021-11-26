Storm Arwen: This is what time an amber wind warning is in place across the north and north-east – and what disruption to expect

As Storm Arwen looms over the country, several precautionary measures have been put in place to keep people safe but disruption is already occurring on ferries and trains.

The storm is set to bring very strong winds and rain across Scotland with the Met Office issuing both yellow and amber warnings across the north-east.

By upgrading to amber status the Met Office recognises the potential disruption and damage Storm Arwen will cause due to powerful winds.

Storm Arwen, the first names winter storm of the year, also poses a “danger to life”.

As #StormArwen approaches the UK it will pull some much colder air along with it This combined with a strong northerly wind means that it won't feel much above freezing for many of us over the coming days 📉🥶 pic.twitter.com/y6OlmZiAqk — Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2021

When will Storm Arwen arrive in the north and north-east?

There are currently three weather warnings in place over the north and north-east.

The amber wind warning which covers Inverness, Aberdeen, Elgin and Stonehaven, all the way down to Dundee, Edinburgh and Newcastle, is in place from 3pm on Friday to 9am on Saturday.

There are two yellow warning running alongside it, for snow and wind, which are in place.

The snow warning, in place from 2pm on Friday to midnight, covers large parts of Aberdeenshire and heads over to the west towards Ullapool.

The yellow wind warning covers the whole of Scotland and the east of England, and is in place from 9am today to midnight.

What preparations are in place for Storm Arwen?

Bear Scotland, responsible for Scotland’s roads, are preparing for all eventualities for the incoming storm on November 26.

Additional patrols and 24-hour control room availability will help combat the disruption likely to be caused by the storm.

There is a likelihood of snow falling during the storm and Bear Scotland will be deploying winter patrols overnight to help limit the snow’s travel impact.

Bear Scotland has advised that restrictions may be required on bridges across the country, such as Skye Bridge, Kessock Bridge, Dornoch Bridge, Cromarty Bridge, Friarton Bridge and the Forth Road Bridge.

Winds are expected to reach as high as 75 miles per hour which could cause damage to buildings and topple free-standing outside furniture such as trampolines and rubbish bins.

Here's a look at the latest #satellite loop of the UK It's been a #sunny Thursday for many of us but the mass of cloud near Iceland shows change is on the way Tonight #StormArwen will move southwards towards the UK bringing a very windy and cold spell ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/2pxhoVbS8X — Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2021

Storm Arwen brings strong winds and travel disruption

Bad weather is causing havoc on the west coast as vital ferry services are being adversely affected.

A total of 12 CalMac services have been cancelled today due to the incoming storm including sailings to Arran, Bute, Islay and Lewis.

Strong winds are especially dangerous for ships as they whip up large waves making the crossings between Scotland’s islands very difficult to navigate.

Another 15 services have been listed for the public to be aware of possible or inevitable cancellations.

Northlink Ferries have had to cancel two sailing between the mainland and the Orkney islands this morning with the afternoon sailings having a “high probability of cancellation”.

The evening sailing from Kirkwall to Aberdeen has also been cancelled.

Scotrail services are also affected with the route between Aberdeen and Inverness as well as Inverness to Thurso/Wick being disrupted.

Warning over high breaking waves in Aberdeen

Aberdeen City Council have issued a warning to residents over surging waves at Aberdeen beach on Friday.

Sandbags are being placed in the car park just behind the toilets at Footdee for anyone who needs them.

A spokeswoman said: “With an amber wind warning for Storm Arwen tomorrow, please be aware there may be high breaking waves and surging waves at Aberdeen beach, particularly at Footdee.

“We are putting sandbags at in the car park just behind the toilets at Footdee this afternoon, for Footdee residents to use.

Highland Council urges residents to remain safe and vigilant.

Highland Council is advising residents to ensure that all trampolines, outdoor garden furniture and outdoor Christmas decorations are securely tied down.

Landowners are being urged to check trees and vegetation near to public roads which may have been damaged.

The Council also advises that people limit themselves to only essential journeys as driving conditions could become hazardous.

Colin Howell, Highland Council’s Head of Roads and Infrastructure said: “Damaged trees and vegetation can cause potential hazards to road users by obstructing the passage of vehicles and pedestrians.

“The Council is particularly concerned where weakened or damaged branches could subsequently fall on vehicles or pedestrians.”