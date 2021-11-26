Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen: Aberdeen now under red weather warning for high winds as snow falls in the city

By Lauren Robertson
November 26, 2021, 10:57 am Updated: November 26, 2021, 4:32 pm
Red weather warning issued for high winds in Aberdeen.

The Met Office has upgraded Aberdeen’s weather warning to the highest red level on Friday morning as Storm Arwen descends on the region.

A red weather warning for strong winds has been added to an amber and yellow warning for snow and ice over the weekend.

The red warning for wind covers most of the east coast of Scotland from Aberdeen all the way down to Newcastle as Storm Arwen gets set to batter the region.

Under this warning, the Met Office has said there is risk of “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.”

Because of the coastal nature of the areas, there is also risk of “large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes.”

More travel is expected to be disrupted as the weather worsens, and it is likely that there could be power cuts.

Due to strong winds already howling in the city centre, the Christmas Village will not open today.

Snow in Aberdeen as Storm Arwen descends

Many people living across the north-east woke up to snow-fall this morning.

With Storm Arwen already set to bring strong winds and rain to the area, residents were shocked to see snow added into the mix.

Temperatures are not forecast to rise above 4C as the day goes on, and more snow is forecast over the coming weekend. 

Disruption is already spreading across the north-east, with train schedules disrupted and ferries cancelled. 

Other weather warnings

There are also multiple different amber and yellow weather warnings in place across the north and north-east.

Multiple weather warnings are in place across the north and north-east.

Amber warnings for wind span from Aberdeen across to Inverness and north to other areas of the Highlands.

In these areas, damages due to fallen trees are likely, as well as disruption to transport.

Bridges and roads could also be closed during the worst of the weather.

There are yellow warnings in place for wind, snow and ice across the majority of the north and north-east as Storm Arwen looms over Scotland this weekend.

For more rural communities, this could mean they are at risk of being cut off.

To stay up to date with the latest on Storm Arwen, check out our live blog.

