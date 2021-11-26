Storm Arwen: Aberdeen now under red weather warning for high winds as snow falls in the city

The Met Office has upgraded Aberdeen’s weather warning to the highest red level on Friday morning as Storm Arwen descends on the region.

A red weather warning for strong winds has been added to an amber and yellow warning for snow and ice over the weekend.

The red warning for wind covers most of the east coast of Scotland from Aberdeen all the way down to Newcastle as Storm Arwen gets set to batter the region.

Under this warning, the Met Office has said there is risk of “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.”

Because of the coastal nature of the areas, there is also risk of “large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes.”

More travel is expected to be disrupted as the weather worsens, and it is likely that there could be power cuts.

Due to strong winds already howling in the city centre, the Christmas Village will not open today.

Snow in Aberdeen as Storm Arwen descends

Many people living across the north-east woke up to snow-fall this morning.

With Storm Arwen already set to bring strong winds and rain to the area, residents were shocked to see snow added into the mix.

Temperatures are not forecast to rise above 4C as the day goes on, and more snow is forecast over the coming weekend.

Disruption is already spreading across the north-east, with train schedules disrupted and ferries cancelled.

#StormArwen has been named and is forecast to bring a period of very strong winds and cold weather to the UK from Friday into Saturday Disruption to travel and infrastructure is likely over the coming days with warnings in force ⚠️ Stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/lMls9PzqZF — Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2021

Other weather warnings

There are also multiple different amber and yellow weather warnings in place across the north and north-east.

Amber warnings for wind span from Aberdeen across to Inverness and north to other areas of the Highlands.

In these areas, damages due to fallen trees are likely, as well as disruption to transport.

Bridges and roads could also be closed during the worst of the weather.

There are yellow warnings in place for wind, snow and ice across the majority of the north and north-east as Storm Arwen looms over Scotland this weekend.

For more rural communities, this could mean they are at risk of being cut off.

