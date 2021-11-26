Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Couple large vodkas’ before wild camping trip costs Aberdeen apprentice his licence

By Kathryn Wylie
November 26, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 26, 2021, 5:47 pm
Gary Hackett appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

An apprentice who drank “a couple of large vodkas” before driving his friends on a late-night camping trip has been banned from the road.

Gary Hackett had been drinking with friends at his home in Aberdeen before they decided to go on a last-minute camping trip to Tollohill Woods near Banchory Devenick.

The 26-year-old then jumped behind the wheel of his car at around 1.20am on September 5 last year.

When police spotted him in his silver Vauxhall car near Banchory Devenick, they carried out a breathalyser test which found him double limit.

Fiscal depute Miral Jaber told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that its reading showed he had  44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 22.

Hackett, an apprentice mechanic, admitted the drink-driving charge.

Accused thought he was okay to drive

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said Hackett and his pals had decided on an impromptu trip for some remote camping at Tollohill Woods that evening.

“This was late summer and he and a group of pals on the spur of the moment had decided to go camping in a wooded area,” he said.

“He had had a couple of large vodkas at his home earlier and he thought he would be fine to drive given the time that had elapsed – but clearly that was not the case.”

Hackett drove to go camping at Tollohill Woods near Banchory Devenick: DCT Design Team / Facebook

‘I am sure you know the dangers’

That “error of judgement” on his part cost Hackett, of George Street, Aberdeen, his licence and a hefty fine of £750.

Sheriff Philip Mann told him: “I am not going to lecture you on the dangers of drink-driving. I am sure you know the dangers. You just have to open the papers on a daily basis to see the potential consequences.”

He told Hackett he can reduce his year-long road ban by three months if he pays for and undertakes a drink-driver rehabilitation and awareness course off his own back.

