Storm Arwen: Pictures show snow covered roads across the north and north-east

Pictures shared online show snow covered roads as Storm Arwen makes its arrival in Scotland.

There has been snow has been falling across the north and north-east since Friday morning with more forecast over the weekend.

Snow showers on lower ground, including Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness, are expected from Friday evening into Saturday.

The Met Office has upgraded its wind weather warning across much of the east coast of the UK to a level red.

Under this warning, high winds could bring damage and travel disruption from Newcastle up to Aberdeen .

Wintry conditions

Bear Scotland has shared a shot of the wintry conditions on the A9 Inverness to Perth road at Drumochter.

There are currently two gritters and a fast-trac tractor in the area to make the roads safer for motorists.

They previously announced that additional resources had been put in place to cope with any issues when Storm Arwen hits.

Wintry conditions on the A9 at Drumochter just now! We've currently got two gritters and a fast-trac tractor working hard in the area. Please take care and drive to conditions if out. Weather warnings will be in place for the next few days.

Aberdeen Travel has been keeping north-east motorists up to date with the latest road conditions via Twitter.

Pictures show snow lying on the roads and surrounding field on the A96 between Tyrebagger and Huntly.

The weather is making driving conditions difficult so drivers are being advised to allow extra time for their travels.

Heavy snow has also been falling on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) causing dangerous driving conditions.

Pictures from the live traffic cameras shared by Aberdeen Travel show snow covering the roads between Stonehaven and Dyce this morning.

Further north, motorists are also being advised to take care when travelling in the Cock Bridge area.

Pictures show wintry conditions on the A939 Lecht Road, which is often one of the first roads to be closed when snow falls.

The road continues to Tomintoul which is the highest village in the Highlands.

A939 – Cock Bridge: Please take care well travelling on the A939, snow has started to fall and roads are slippy. We will have updates all weekend.

