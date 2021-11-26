Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Arwen: Bad weather cancels Friday’s performance of Disney on Ice in Aberdeen

By Ellie Milne
November 26, 2021, 3:47 pm Updated: November 26, 2021, 4:44 pm
The Friday performance of Disney on Ice has been cancelled due to Storm Arwen

Friday evening’s performance of Disney on Ice in Aberdeen has been cancelled due to Storm Arwen.

The Find Your Hero show presented by Disney on Ice was planned to run at P&J Live from November 26 to 28.

Extra dates were added to the tour in the Granite City after tickets sold out quickly across the UK.

However, the Friday show will no longer go ahead due to police advise that motorists should not drive and the public should avoid travel.

All customers with tickets for the performance will be fully refunded.

P&J Live has advised that tickets are still available to book for the Saturday and Sunday shows, however bad weather is expected to continue into the weekend.

The popular ice show features more than 50 Disney characters brought to life by professional figure skaters.

Storm Arwen causing chaos

Strom Arwen has been causing disruptions across the north and north-east since Friday morning.

A red weather warning has been put in place for wind until the early hours of Saturday with further damage and disruption expected.

Many residents woke to snow with temperatures not forecast to rise above 4C throughout the day.

Strong winds and heavy rain have lead to public transport cancellations, fallen trees and school closures across the region.

The Christmas Village and Curated in the Quad in Aberdeen are also both closed due to the severe weather.

Follow all the updates as Storm Arwen ascends across the north and north-east on our live blog here.

