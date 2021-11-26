Friday evening’s performance of Disney on Ice in Aberdeen has been cancelled due to Storm Arwen.

The Find Your Hero show presented by Disney on Ice was planned to run at P&J Live from November 26 to 28.

Extra dates were added to the tour in the Granite City after tickets sold out quickly across the UK.

However, the Friday show will no longer go ahead due to police advise that motorists should not drive and the public should avoid travel.

All customers with tickets for the performance will be fully refunded.

P&J Live

P&J Live has advised that tickets are still available to book for the Saturday and Sunday shows, however bad weather is expected to continue into the weekend.

The popular ice show features more than 50 Disney characters brought to life by professional figure skaters.

Storm Arwen causing chaos

Strom Arwen has been causing disruptions across the north and north-east since Friday morning.

A red weather warning has been put in place for wind until the early hours of Saturday with further damage and disruption expected.

Many residents woke to snow with temperatures not forecast to rise above 4C throughout the day.

Strong winds and heavy rain have lead to public transport cancellations, fallen trees and school closures across the region.

The Christmas Village and Curated in the Quad in Aberdeen are also both closed due to the severe weather.

Due to the extremely high winds caused by Storm Arwen, the Christmas Village is not opening today.

