Anas Sarwar refuses to voice support for new Tory coalition ban after ‘Aberdeen Nine’ row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Anas Sarwar refuses to voice support for new Tory coalition ban after ‘Aberdeen Nine’ row

By Craig Munro
November 27, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 27, 2021, 10:57 am
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has refused to voice explicit support for a formal ban on coalitions between his party’s councillors and the Conservatives.

In 2017, it was such a ban that led to nine Labour councillors in Aberdeen being suspended by the party following their decision to join with the Tories to form an administration against the SNP.

The ‘Aberdeen Nine’ had their suspensions lifted earlier this year, after Mr Sarwar was elected leader.

However, he reiterated that it would be up to members to decide whether they will be able to stand for the party at the council elections next May.

Membership to decide fate of councillors

Saying the process is based on a “democratic principle”, Mr Sarwar said he would lend his full support to the candidates if that approval is given.

He said: “It is well documented that they didn’t comply with the SEC (Labour’s Scottish Executive Committee) rules at the time. A decision was made to suspend them. It then became a running issue for years, which should have been resolved much sooner.

“The basic principle I have is let the members decide.

“Let the members decide if they’ve done a good job or not, let the members decide if they’re worthy of being Labour candidates or not, and once the members have decided, I’ll be campaigning for all our Labour candidates in Aberdeen, like I will be across the whole of the country.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar on suspended Aberdeen Nine: ‘I want them back in’

Before the 2017 council elections, the SEC ruled out any formal deals with the Conservatives, and it was breaking this ban that got the Aberdeen councillors – including leader Jenny Laing and Lord Provost Barney Crockett – into trouble.

The committee is yet to set any framework in advance of the upcoming election campaign, but Mr Sarwar said he would expect those elected to follow any rules that are set.

Councillor Jenny Laing was among those affected by the suspension in 2017. Picture by Darrell Benns

Asked what he would do if such a coalition was formed next May, he said: “I want to see Labour councils across the country. That will obviously require a level of cooperation and finding common cause.

“I don’t think that necessarily means coalitions, but we’re down the road from that.

“We still need to get Labour councillors elected across the country. But I would expect people to follow the rules, and to comply with the Scottish Labour Party.”

The party leader did not say he would support another SEC rule on coalitions with the Conservatives, but said: “My own view is I’m less keen on coalitions.

“On individual issues of merit, I think it’s perfectly reasonable that people would accept that politicians of different political colour on individual issues where they can find common cause and agreement should do so.

“I don’t think that requires coalitions, I want to see as many Labour councils across the country and that’s what we’ll be fighting for in May.”

Mr Sarwar was to meet Mrs Laing as part of a visit to Aberdeen on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]