Anas Sarwar refuses to voice support for new Tory coalition ban after ‘Aberdeen Nine’ row

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has refused to voice explicit support for a formal ban on coalitions between his party’s councillors and the Conservatives.

In 2017, it was such a ban that led to nine Labour councillors in Aberdeen being suspended by the party following their decision to join with the Tories to form an administration against the SNP.

The ‘Aberdeen Nine’ had their suspensions lifted earlier this year, after Mr Sarwar was elected leader.

However, he reiterated that it would be up to members to decide whether they will be able to stand for the party at the council elections next May.

Membership to decide fate of councillors

Saying the process is based on a “democratic principle”, Mr Sarwar said he would lend his full support to the candidates if that approval is given.

He said: “It is well documented that they didn’t comply with the SEC (Labour’s Scottish Executive Committee) rules at the time. A decision was made to suspend them. It then became a running issue for years, which should have been resolved much sooner.

“The basic principle I have is let the members decide.

“Let the members decide if they’ve done a good job or not, let the members decide if they’re worthy of being Labour candidates or not, and once the members have decided, I’ll be campaigning for all our Labour candidates in Aberdeen, like I will be across the whole of the country.”

Before the 2017 council elections, the SEC ruled out any formal deals with the Conservatives, and it was breaking this ban that got the Aberdeen councillors – including leader Jenny Laing and Lord Provost Barney Crockett – into trouble.

The committee is yet to set any framework in advance of the upcoming election campaign, but Mr Sarwar said he would expect those elected to follow any rules that are set.

Asked what he would do if such a coalition was formed next May, he said: “I want to see Labour councils across the country. That will obviously require a level of cooperation and finding common cause.

“I don’t think that necessarily means coalitions, but we’re down the road from that.

“We still need to get Labour councillors elected across the country. But I would expect people to follow the rules, and to comply with the Scottish Labour Party.”

The party leader did not say he would support another SEC rule on coalitions with the Conservatives, but said: “My own view is I’m less keen on coalitions.

“On individual issues of merit, I think it’s perfectly reasonable that people would accept that politicians of different political colour on individual issues where they can find common cause and agreement should do so.

“I don’t think that requires coalitions, I want to see as many Labour councils across the country and that’s what we’ll be fighting for in May.”

Mr Sarwar was to meet Mrs Laing as part of a visit to Aberdeen on Friday.