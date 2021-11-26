Storm Arwen: Trains, buses and planes cancelled across Aberdeen and north-east amidst worsening conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Arwen: Trains, buses and planes cancelled across Aberdeen and north-east amidst worsening conditions

By Lauren Taylor
November 26, 2021, 7:35 pm Updated: November 26, 2021, 10:33 pm
Storm Arwen is causing major disruption to travel across the north-east. Photo: Kath Flannery/DCT Media

Planes, busses and trains across Aberdeen and the north-east have been cancelled due to Storm Arwen.

There has been major disruption to travel as winds of up to 100mph hit parts of the north-east.

Police are urging residents to not drive “in any circumstances” in Aberdeen and the north-east amid fears of flying debris, downed trees, high tides and fallen power lines.

ScotRail have suspended all services north of Dundee and Perth due to the weather. There are no replacement busses in place.

Bus services are also being disrupted by the storm.

Stagecoach has fully withdrawn the number 35 bus between Elgin and Aberdeen for the rest of the evening.

The service 10 between Elgin and Aberdeen has also been suspended from 7pm. The service will continue to operate between Elgin and Inverness but due to fallen trees delays are to be expected.

All Buchan services between Peterhead and Aberdeen have been cancelled. This includes services between Peterhead and Stuartfield, Peterhead and Fraserburgh, and the Fraserburgh town service.

Aberdeen International Airport has suspended all arriving and departing flights due to high winds.

A spokesman for the airport said: “All operations are suspended at the moment due to high winds and is being reviewed every half hour by the airport in discussion with airlines.

“Flights will re-start when it is safe to do so.”

For all the latest weather warnings, updates and disruptions as Storm Arwen hits follow our Live Blog.

