Storm Arwen: Trains, buses and planes cancelled across Aberdeen and north-east amidst worsening conditions

Planes, busses and trains across Aberdeen and the north-east have been cancelled due to Storm Arwen.

There has been major disruption to travel as winds of up to 100mph hit parts of the north-east.

Police are urging residents to not drive “in any circumstances” in Aberdeen and the north-east amid fears of flying debris, downed trees, high tides and fallen power lines.

⚠️ #StormArwen We're struggling to get replacement transport right now, @PoliceScotland have advised people not to drive in areas covered by the RED weather warning. If you're currently stranded, please get in touch with us using a platform help point. https://t.co/aDfb8c1SzG — ScotRail (@ScotRail) November 26, 2021

ScotRail have suspended all services north of Dundee and Perth due to the weather. There are no replacement busses in place.

Bus services are also being disrupted by the storm.

Stagecoach has fully withdrawn the number 35 bus between Elgin and Aberdeen for the rest of the evening.

The full service Service 35 between Elgin and Aberdeen will be withdrawn this evening from 7pm.@MorayFirthRadio @MorayCouncil @Aberdeenshire pic.twitter.com/xaczsDHdd7 — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) November 26, 2021

The service 10 between Elgin and Aberdeen has also been suspended from 7pm. The service will continue to operate between Elgin and Inverness but due to fallen trees delays are to be expected.

All Buchan services between Peterhead and Aberdeen have been cancelled. This includes services between Peterhead and Stuartfield, Peterhead and Fraserburgh, and the Fraserburgh town service.

Aberdeen International Airport has suspended all arriving and departing flights due to high winds.

A spokesman for the airport said: “All operations are suspended at the moment due to high winds and is being reviewed every half hour by the airport in discussion with airlines.

“Flights will re-start when it is safe to do so.”

