Storm Arwen: Passengers bound for Glasgow and Edinburgh stuck at Aberdeen bus station after journeys cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Arwen: Passengers bound for Glasgow and Edinburgh stuck at Aberdeen bus station after journeys cancelled

By Craig Munro
November 26, 2021, 10:06 pm Updated: November 26, 2021, 10:30 pm
No more buses will be leaving from Union Square tonight. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Aberdeen City Council has said all the passengers who were left stranded at the city’s bus station after journeys were cancelled due to Storm Arwen have either found accommodation or an alternative means of transport.

People who had been waiting at the station, which is attached to the Union Square shopping centre, included two young girls hoping to get back to Edinburgh and a man who had been planning to travel to Glasgow.

However, the small crowd there also included some locals who had heard of the situation and wanted to help out.

Stagecoach announced this evening that none of its services across the north-east would be running until 8am tomorrow, amid fears the stormy weather could continue into the night.

Claire Forrest had been trying to get back to Banchory since 4.45pm, and was still at the bus station at 9pm.

She said: “My friend is coming to pick us up, coming from Banchory.

“He was going to come and pick us up at Westhill, but we just got on the Westhill bus and then we had to turn back because there was a tree blown down at Albyn Hospital.”

She hoped to get back in another hour, but said the draughts in the station were making the wait cold.

Cancellations

Sean Emerson, who lives in Aberdeen and was planning to visit his brother in Glasgow, had been waiting at the bus station for two and a half hours.

He said: “I went to get the train, but the train got cancelled so I went here to get the Megabus, but it’s an hour late now.”

If the situation wasn’t resolved in 20 minutes, he said he would give up and go home.

A tweet sent from the Aberdeen City Council account earlier this evening said: “Any spare taxi drivers are requested to go to the bus station as there are passengers stranded.

“People should be aware there are no more buses leaving from the bus station tonight.”

The local authority later followed the tweet up, saying: “A big thanks to the taxi drivers who helped out (and the kind offers from other folk too) for the people stranded at the bus station.

“They are either on their way home, got accommodation, and we have assisted with accommodation too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]