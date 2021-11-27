Storm Arwen: Will high winds continue to batter the north and north-east? Here’s your weather forecast

Following the arrival of Storm Arwen that has caused damage and disruption across the north and north-east here is a look at Saturday’s weather forecast.

Saturday, November 27 is due to be slightly calmer across the region with the Met Office downgrading the wind warning from red to amber.

However, this does mean that winds could potentially cause more damage up until 9am.

Concurrent yellow warnings for snow, ice and wind are in place as temperatures drop due to the cold wind intensity.

Much of the morning will still experience relatively bad weather due to the lingering presence of Storm Arwen but it will start to slowly let up from midday.

Significant travel disruption is expected as high winds blow trees over and damage buildings.

This morning, Asda Fraserburgh had to be evacuated and closed down as a portion of the roof just above the café area started to come down.

Around 80,000 homes are said to be without power as engineers worked through the night to try and restore electricity across the region.

Winds are still gusting 60-70 mph in exposed locations first thing this morning Also, we have a mixture of #rain sleet and #snow to contend with Multiple #warnings remain in force Stay #WeatherAware #StormArwen pic.twitter.com/LG0y8t2ORW — Met Office (@metoffice) November 27, 2021

Aberdeen

Temperatures throughout Aberdeen are likely to drop below freezing leading to potentially icy conditions.

Throughout the day it will be relatively bright with some wintry showers with snow and hail expected.

Strong and bitter winds from Storm Arwen are likely ease over the course of the afternoon.

Inverness

Much of the Highlands will experience a bright cold day with showers of sleet, snow and hail.

Rain and gale-force winds will slowly ease in the west throughout the afternoon as the storm eases off.

Maximum temperature will be 4 °C however, due to the persistent winds it is more likely to feel colder.

#StormArwen has brought some damaging gusts of wind across a wide swathe of the United Kingdom overnight🌬️ Please stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ if you are travelling today pic.twitter.com/ALbMmBKP8f — Met Office (@metoffice) November 27, 2021

Six flood alerts issued across Scotland

Due to severe weather experiences overnight, The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued six flood alerts across the the north and north-east.

These include in Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside due to coastal flooding because of high waves.

Due to high waves and strong winds there is a risk of significant hazard from wave overtopping, and damage to coastal homes and roads.

A stretch of coastline between Portsoy and Macduff is currently flooded due to the low lying ground in the area.

Authorities are urging the public to be cautious an vigilant when travelling through the area.

