Storm Arwen: Police van crushed by fallen tree in Aberdeenshire during storm aftermath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Arwen: Police van crushed by fallen tree in Aberdeenshire during storm aftermath

By Denny Andonova
November 27, 2021, 11:12 am Updated: November 27, 2021, 12:41 pm
Police van crushed by tree near Hatton of Fintray.

A police van has been crushed by a fallen tree in Aberdeenshire as images continue to reveal the devastating aftermath of Storm Arwen.

The vehicle was seen stuck under the hefty trunk of a tree on a road near Hatton of Fintray this morning, although it is not yet known when the incident took place.

High and strong winds battered the north and north-east yesterday causing a line-up of damage and disruption with fallen trees, school and road closures, and power outages.

Pictures show a fallen tree cutting through the van with a team currently at the scene working to recover the vehicle. It’s been confirmed nobody suffered any injuries.

A police spokeswoman said officers were attending an incident nearby the Aberdeenshire village and the vehicle was empty when the tree struck its front.

Upon their return to the van, the smashed vehicle was discovered almost grounded by the buckled tree, obstructing the road.

Police van hit by a tree in Hatton of Fintray. Picture by Kenny Elrick

As the worst of the storm seems to be now ascending, local authorities and emergency services continue to be hard at work picking up the pieces in the aftermath of yesterday’s adverse weather.

Police have been approached for a comment. More as we get it.

For all the latest updates as they happen – head over to our Live Blog HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]