Storm Arwen: Police van crushed by fallen tree in Aberdeenshire during storm aftermath

A police van has been crushed by a fallen tree in Aberdeenshire as images continue to reveal the devastating aftermath of Storm Arwen.

The vehicle was seen stuck under the hefty trunk of a tree on a road near Hatton of Fintray this morning, although it is not yet known when the incident took place.

High and strong winds battered the north and north-east yesterday causing a line-up of damage and disruption with fallen trees, school and road closures, and power outages.

Pictures show a fallen tree cutting through the van with a team currently at the scene working to recover the vehicle. It’s been confirmed nobody suffered any injuries.

A police spokeswoman said officers were attending an incident nearby the Aberdeenshire village and the vehicle was empty when the tree struck its front.

Upon their return to the van, the smashed vehicle was discovered almost grounded by the buckled tree, obstructing the road.

As the worst of the storm seems to be now ascending, local authorities and emergency services continue to be hard at work picking up the pieces in the aftermath of yesterday’s adverse weather.

Police have been approached for a comment. More as we get it.

