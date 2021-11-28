Storm Arwen: Travel disruption as railway lines remained closed

Trains remain suspended on the Aberdeen to Inverness, Aberdeen to Dundee and Inverness to Wick lines following Storm Arwen.

Fallen trees have made routes across the north and north-east impassable following the strong winds.

Following the passing of Storm Arwen, the clean-up of debris across Scotland has become a priority including clearing public transport links to avoid further travel disruption.

ScotRail had to cancel over 280 train services on Saturday in the aftermath of Storm Arwen with 17 more being cancelled on Sunday including on routes between Inverness, Aberdeen and Wick.

What lines are still suspended on Sunday?

The Inverness to Aberdeen line is still experiencing major disruption with no trains travelling between the two cities for the rest of Sunday.

The line from Inverness to Wick also remains closed throughout Sunday. It is estimated that services will return to normal on Monday, November 29.

ScotRail staff have been working since the storm calmed down to remove debris such as trees and building infrastructure from railway lines.

Scotland has an estimated 1,750 miles of railway track across a large area network and vehicles including trains are dispatched throughout the network to check for debris.

The line between Inverness and Aberdeen is over 100 miles long with checking it for debris and then clearing it taking time.

The aftermath of Storm Arwen continues to cause travel disruption

ScotRail has also revealed that seven of their trains having been damaged by debris with some have smashed windows that will need repairing before returning to service.

This will affect the number of services that the operator can provide amidst travel disruption.

One train was damaged after hitting a large obstruction which turned out to be the remains of a garage.

⚠️ We currently have 7 trains awaiting repairs following damage caused by #StormArwen. This is inevitably going to affect how many trains we can run and carriages that we'll be available to provide for our customers on Monday. pic.twitter.com/5cOnzw7F4I — ScotRail (@ScotRail) November 27, 2021

In other transport, CalMac services have returned to relative normality after the heavy swells and rough waters subsided. A total of 20 of the 29 services are running normally.

On the buses, Stagecoach has confirmed a return to full operating after services across the north and north-east were cancelled due to impassable roads and dangerous conditions.

However, some routes are being affected by the arrival of snow which could cause delays.

