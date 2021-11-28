Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Arwen: Travel disruption as railway lines remained closed

By Ross Hempseed
November 28, 2021, 9:48 am Updated: November 28, 2021, 2:00 pm
A tree blocking the line between Aberdeen and Inverness. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Trains remain suspended on the Aberdeen to Inverness, Aberdeen to Dundee and Inverness to Wick lines following Storm Arwen.

Fallen trees have made routes across the north and north-east impassable following the strong winds.

Following the passing of Storm Arwen, the clean-up of debris across Scotland has become a priority including clearing public transport links to avoid further travel disruption.

ScotRail had to cancel over 280 train services on Saturday in the aftermath of Storm Arwen with 17 more being cancelled on Sunday including on routes between Inverness, Aberdeen and Wick.

What lines are still suspended on Sunday?

The Inverness to Aberdeen line is still experiencing major disruption with no trains travelling between the two cities for the rest of Sunday.

The line from Inverness to Wick also remains closed throughout Sunday. It is estimated that services will return to normal on Monday, November 29.

ScotRail staff have been working since the storm calmed down to remove debris such as trees and building infrastructure from railway lines.

Scotland has an estimated 1,750 miles of railway track across a large area network and vehicles including trains are dispatched throughout the network to check for debris.

The line between Inverness and Aberdeen is over 100 miles long with checking it for debris and then clearing it taking time.

The aftermath of Storm Arwen continues to cause travel disruption

ScotRail has also revealed that seven of their trains having been damaged by debris with some have smashed windows that will need repairing before returning to service.

This will affect the number of services that the operator can provide amidst travel disruption.

One train was damaged after hitting a large obstruction which turned out to be the remains of a garage.

In other transport, CalMac services have returned to relative normality after the heavy swells and rough waters subsided. A total of 20 of the 29 services are running normally.

On the buses, Stagecoach has confirmed a return to full operating after services across the north and north-east were cancelled due to impassable roads and dangerous conditions.

However, some routes are being affected by the arrival of snow which could cause delays.

Click here to check for live updates to train services.

