Temperatures to plunge to -9C with more weather warnings for Aberdeenshire and Moray: How cold will it be where you are?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Temperatures to plunge to -9C with more weather warnings for Aberdeenshire and Moray: How cold will it be where you are?

By David Mackay
November 28, 2021, 12:25 pm Updated: November 28, 2021, 4:32 pm
Walkers during a snow shower in Duthie Park. Photo: Chris Sumner/DCT Media

More weather warnings have been issued for Aberdeenshire and Moray as the region continues to recover from the effects of Storm Arwen.

Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow alert for sleet and snow showers sweeping across the north-east on Sunday before temperatures plunge overnight.

Residents in Aberdeenshire and Moray have been warned to expect “tricky” travel conditions with icy patches expected on untreated roads and pavements with the weather warnings due to expire at 10am on Monday.

The weather warnings come as thousands across Aberdeenshire and Moray continue to have no electricity due to the devastating force of Storm Arwen.

How cold will it drop where you are?

Temperatures are forecast to remain cold throughout Sunday with Aberdeen only due to reach 2C during the day.

Met Office predictions show it will drop to -1C overnight while feeling closer to -4C in the wind.

However, communities in rural areas will experience more extreme conditions with Braemar and Tomintoul due to plunge to –9C during snow while Ballater could drop to -7C and Dufftown could reach -4C.

Meanwhile, on lower ground, Banchory and Inverness are due to drop to -2C, Laurencekirk and Elgin could hit -1C and Peterhead and Fraserburgh will remain close to 0C.

The Met Office has warned of an increased risk of slips and falls during the time of the weather warnings in Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Milder weather for week ahead

After a weekend of being battered by Storm Arwen and freezing conditions the north and north-east should enjoy more settled conditions during the rest of the week.

Rain is due to sweep across the north-east on Monday morning but temperatures should recover from the overnight lows.

And the more settled conditions will continue into a milder Tuesday with Aberdeen, Peterhead, Elgin and Thurso due to reach 10C while Inverness could hit 11C.

Even communities on higher ground will get the warmer conditions with 9C forecast in Tomintoul and 8C expected in Braemar.

Temperatures will then return to what is normal for early December in the north and north-east with 5C and 6C expected in most areas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal