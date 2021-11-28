Temperatures to plunge to -9C with more weather warnings for Aberdeenshire and Moray: How cold will it be where you are?

More weather warnings have been issued for Aberdeenshire and Moray as the region continues to recover from the effects of Storm Arwen.

Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow alert for sleet and snow showers sweeping across the north-east on Sunday before temperatures plunge overnight.

Residents in Aberdeenshire and Moray have been warned to expect “tricky” travel conditions with icy patches expected on untreated roads and pavements with the weather warnings due to expire at 10am on Monday.

The weather warnings come as thousands across Aberdeenshire and Moray continue to have no electricity due to the devastating force of Storm Arwen.

How cold will it drop where you are?

Temperatures are forecast to remain cold throughout Sunday with Aberdeen only due to reach 2C during the day.

Met Office predictions show it will drop to -1C overnight while feeling closer to -4C in the wind.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Icy patches across many parts of the UK

Sunday 1500 – Monday 1000 Rain, sleet and #snow clearing the south, then #ice developing on some surfaces Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/H9AmsGc1vS — Met Office (@metoffice) November 28, 2021

However, communities in rural areas will experience more extreme conditions with Braemar and Tomintoul due to plunge to –9C during snow while Ballater could drop to -7C and Dufftown could reach -4C.

Meanwhile, on lower ground, Banchory and Inverness are due to drop to -2C, Laurencekirk and Elgin could hit -1C and Peterhead and Fraserburgh will remain close to 0C.

The Met Office has warned of an increased risk of slips and falls during the time of the weather warnings in Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Milder weather for week ahead

After a weekend of being battered by Storm Arwen and freezing conditions the north and north-east should enjoy more settled conditions during the rest of the week.

Rain is due to sweep across the north-east on Monday morning but temperatures should recover from the overnight lows.

The latest radar sequence is showing a band of #sleet and #snow with rain near the coast pushing south this morning as shown below❄️ Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/LbTurtRdEy — Met Office (@metoffice) November 28, 2021

And the more settled conditions will continue into a milder Tuesday with Aberdeen, Peterhead, Elgin and Thurso due to reach 10C while Inverness could hit 11C.

Even communities on higher ground will get the warmer conditions with 9C forecast in Tomintoul and 8C expected in Braemar.

Temperatures will then return to what is normal for early December in the north and north-east with 5C and 6C expected in most areas.