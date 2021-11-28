Stonehaven Christmas lights switch-on cancelled due to electricity concerns

The Christmas lights switch-on due to take place in Stonehaven has been cancelled to concerns over electrical power in the area.

Following the aftermath of Storm Arwen, 30,000 are still without power.

Power was restored in the Stonehaven area, which allowed the switch-on to proceed.

However a review of the situation led to the event’s cancellation due to concerns over the electrical grid underground.

Police are currently in attendance and have the area around Market Square, where the event was due to take place, cordoned off for safety.

Roadblocks around the Market Square have also been erected to stop traffic entering.

It is understood that dogs have also been injured amid reports of possible electric shock while on a specific stretch of pavement outside Charles McHardy Butchers with one reportedly being taken to the vets.

People are urged to avoid the area due to potential injury.

SSEN networks have been made aware of the ongoing issue.

A police spokesman said: ““Officers are currently in attendance at Market Square in Stonehaven following concerns raised about the electricity network in the area.

“The area has been evacuated as a precaution and nobody has been injured. SSEN Networks has been made aware.”

More to Follow.