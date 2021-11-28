Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stonehaven Christmas lights switch-on cancelled due to electricity concerns

By Ross Hempseed
November 28, 2021, 3:05 pm Updated: November 28, 2021, 4:05 pm

The Christmas lights switch-on due to take place in Stonehaven has been cancelled to concerns over electrical power in the area.

Following the aftermath of Storm Arwen, 30,000 are still without power.

Power was restored in the Stonehaven area, which allowed the switch-on to proceed.

However a review of the situation led to the event’s cancellation due to concerns over the electrical grid underground.

Police are currently in attendance and have the area around Market Square, where the event was due to take place, cordoned off for safety.

Roadblocks around the Market Square have also been erected to stop traffic entering.

Police have the surrounding square cordoned off due to safety concerns. Picture by Chris Sumner.

It is understood that dogs have also been injured amid reports of possible electric shock while on a specific stretch of pavement outside Charles McHardy Butchers with one reportedly being taken to the vets.

People are urged to avoid the area due to potential injury.

SSEN networks have been made aware of the ongoing issue.

A police spokesman said: ““Officers are currently in attendance at Market Square in Stonehaven following concerns raised about the electricity network in the area.

“The area has been evacuated as a precaution and nobody has been injured. SSEN Networks has been made aware.”

More to Follow.

