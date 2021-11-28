Storm Arwen: Aerial photos reveal scale of destruction at McDonald Woods in Ellon

Shocking aerial photos in Aberdeenshire have revealed the scale of destruction wrought by Storm Arwen.

Drone footage from the McDonald Woods in Ellon show almost every single tree has been pulled from the ground from the force of the storm.

Mighty trunks were brought crashing to the ground in the wind to expose extensive root structures that were previously sturdy.

McDonald Woods at heart of Ellon community

The destruction of the popular McDonald Woods in Ellon from the storm has devastated many in the community.

Many residents spent their youth exploring the area with many joking they have lost countless golf balls among the trees.

However, now it is feared the woods could never be the same again after dozens of trees toppled in the wind.

Some managed to survive the storm but the number of trees lost to the wind could leave large gaps in the woodland.

Trees bear brunt of Storm Arwen

Hundreds, if not thousands, of trees were brought crashing to the ground across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray during Storm Arwen.

The devastation caused countless roads across the north-east to be blocked while train lines from Aberdeen to both Dundee and Inverness remain impassable.

Meanwhile, power supplies were knocked out to 120,000 homes after fallen trees damaged power lines.

Power firm Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) has warned of “catastrophic” damage to the network across the north-east amid predications it could take several days to restore supplies.