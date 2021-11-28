Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen: Aerial photos reveal scale of destruction at McDonald Woods in Ellon

By David Mackay
November 28, 2021, 5:10 pm Updated: November 28, 2021, 5:15 pm
Dozens of trees have been knocked to the ground at McDonald Woods in Ellon. Photo: Darrell Knight.

Shocking aerial photos in Aberdeenshire have revealed the scale of destruction wrought by Storm Arwen.

Drone footage from the McDonald Woods in Ellon show almost every single tree has been pulled from the ground from the force of the storm.

Mighty trunks were brought crashing to the ground in the wind to expose extensive root structures that were previously sturdy.

McDonald Woods at heart of Ellon community

The destruction of the popular McDonald Woods in Ellon from the storm has devastated many in the community.

Many residents spent their youth exploring the area with many joking they have lost countless golf balls among the trees.

However, now it is feared the woods could never be the same again after dozens of trees toppled in the wind.

Some managed to survive the storm but the number of trees lost to the wind could leave large gaps in the woodland.

Trees bear brunt of Storm Arwen

Hundreds, if not thousands, of trees were brought crashing to the ground across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray during Storm Arwen.

The devastation caused countless roads across the north-east to be blocked while train lines from Aberdeen to both Dundee and Inverness remain impassable.

Fallen trees at McDonald Woods in Ellon.
Some people fear the McDonald Woods in Ellon may never be the same again. Photo: Darrell Knight

Meanwhile, power supplies were knocked out to 120,000 homes after fallen trees damaged power lines.

Power firm Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) has warned of “catastrophic” damage to the network across the north-east amid predications it could take several days to restore supplies. 

