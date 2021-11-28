Storm Arwen: ALL Aberdeenshire schools to stay shut on Monday and Tuesday

All schools across Aberdeenshire will remain closed for pupils for at least two days due to a widespread power outage caused by Storm Arwen.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed all facilities will be shut on Monday and Tuesday as Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) works to restore power to various parts of the region.

The power firm has warned it might take “several days” until power is restored with 38,000 customers still without supplies following the devastating winds of Friday night.

More as we get it.