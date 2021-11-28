Storm Arwen: Covid vaccination clinics in Aberdeenshire to stay closed on Monday

All Covid vaccination centres will be shut in Aberdeenshire on Monday as the region continues to recover from Storm Arwen.

About 38,000 remained without electricity at 2.30pm on Sunday after trees brought down power lines across the north-east.

Now NHS Grampian has confirmed that people expected to receive their Covid jabs on Monday should rearrange.

Due to ongoing issues, all of our #Aberdeenshire Vaccination Centres will be closed tomorrow, Monday 29th… Posted by NHS Grampian on Sunday, 28 November 2021

The decision only affects vaccination centres in Aberdeenshire.

The Aberdeen City vaccination centre in the former John Lewis building on George Street is due to open as normal.

Meanwhile, the Fiona Elcock Centre in Elgin is also to be open for jabs.

The decision comes after strong winds from Storm Arwen brought disruption across the north-east causing power supply issues across many communities.

What should you do if your appointment is cancelled?

NHS Grampian has advised that anyone who has an appointment cancelled in Aberdeenshire should arrange for it to be rescheduled.

People should visit the national Covid appointment portal online here to organise a new date.

Phone calls can also be made to the national vaccination helpline 0800 030 8013.