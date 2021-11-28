Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen: Covid vaccination clinics in Aberdeenshire to stay closed on Monday

By David Mackay
November 28, 2021, 7:08 pm Updated: November 28, 2021, 7:09 pm
The Stonehaven Town Hall vaccination clinic is one of those due to remain closed. Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

All Covid vaccination centres will be shut in Aberdeenshire on Monday as the region continues to recover from Storm Arwen.

About 38,000 remained without electricity at 2.30pm on Sunday after trees brought down power lines across the north-east.

Now NHS Grampian has confirmed that people expected to receive their Covid jabs on Monday should rearrange.

Due to ongoing issues, all of our #Aberdeenshire Vaccination Centres will be closed tomorrow, Monday 29th…

Posted by NHS Grampian on Sunday, 28 November 2021

The decision only affects vaccination centres in Aberdeenshire.

The Aberdeen City vaccination centre in the former John Lewis building on George Street is due to open as normal.

Meanwhile, the Fiona Elcock Centre in Elgin is also to be open for jabs.

The decision comes after strong winds from Storm Arwen brought disruption across the north-east causing power supply issues across many communities.

What should you do if your appointment is cancelled?

NHS Grampian has advised that anyone who has an appointment cancelled in Aberdeenshire should arrange for it to be rescheduled.

People should visit the national Covid appointment portal online here to organise a new date.

Phone calls can also be made to the national vaccination helpline 0800 030 8013.

