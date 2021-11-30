Sea Cadets welcomed community to their new Fraserburgh unit during Storm Arwen

Fraserburgh Sea Cadets stepped up to help community members as Storm Arwen wreaked havoc across the north-east.

The youth charity turned their unit into an emergency shelter and served hot drinks and food to locals whose homes had been damaged, were without electricity or who were left stranded due to cancelled transport services.

The local Sea Cadets had just moved into their new premises last week on Commerce Street when the storm struck.

Chairman of the Sea Cadets unit in Fraserburgh, Kevin Rae said: “As soon as the red weather warning was issued, we began preparing to help our community and started posting Facebook messages with offers of support.

“Then, the police got in touch about providing shelter for stranded members of the community. We got to work immediately to be able to help.”

Single mum and her baby among those seeking shelter

Both the young cadets and adult volunteers scrambled to get bedrooms set up within their unit for anyone in need, while the main deck was set up with tables, chairs to serve soup, snacks and hot drinks.

A “steady flow” of people accessed the unit over the weekend according to Lieutenant Commander Craig Trail.

He said: “We welcomed in a mix of people, including a single mother and her baby and many senior citizens seeking some warmth, sustenance and comfort.”

Meanwhile, teenage cadets at the unit also got stuck in to help in any way they could.

Petty Officer Andrew, 17, said: “It was great to see the community get together in the hour of need, the older cadets and the volunteers worked round the clock to ensure there was support available where needed.”

The local unit is also planning on assisting with the clean-up after the damage caused by the storm as soon as it’s safe to do so.