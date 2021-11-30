Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sea Cadets welcomed community to their new Fraserburgh unit during Storm Arwen

By Lauren Taylor
November 30, 2021, 6:00 am
Sea cadets handing out refreshments at their Fraserburgh unit

Fraserburgh Sea Cadets stepped up to help community members as Storm Arwen wreaked havoc across the north-east.

The youth charity turned their unit into an emergency shelter and served hot drinks and food to locals whose homes had been damaged, were without electricity or who were left stranded due to cancelled transport services.

The local Sea Cadets had just moved into their new premises last week on Commerce Street when the storm struck.

Chairman of the Sea Cadets unit in Fraserburgh, Kevin Rae said: “As soon as the red weather warning was issued, we began preparing to help our community and started posting Facebook messages with offers of support.

“Then, the police got in touch about providing shelter for stranded members of the community. We got to work immediately to be able to help.”

Single mum and her baby among those seeking shelter

Both the young cadets and adult volunteers scrambled to get bedrooms set up within their unit for anyone in need, while the main deck was set up with tables, chairs to serve soup, snacks and hot drinks.

A “steady flow” of people accessed the unit over the weekend according to Lieutenant Commander Craig Trail.

People enjoying warm drinks and shelter at the Sea Cadet base. Supplied by Marine Society and Sea Cadets.

He said: “We welcomed in a mix of people, including a single mother and her baby and many senior citizens seeking some warmth, sustenance and comfort.”

Storm Arwen: The very latest on water, power, schools and travel in Aberdeenshire

Meanwhile, teenage cadets at the unit also got stuck in to help in any way they could.

Petty Officer Andrew, 17, said: “It was great to see the community get together in the hour of need, the older cadets and the volunteers worked round the clock to ensure there was support available where needed.”

The local unit is also planning on assisting with the clean-up after the damage caused by the storm as soon as it’s safe to do so.

