Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Arwen: More than 11,000 suffering fifth day without power

By David Mackay
November 30, 2021, 7:25 am Updated: November 30, 2021, 1:05 pm
Faults with powerlines are affecting community across Aberdeenshire and Moray. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

More than 11,000 residents across Aberdeenshire and Moray are beginning a fifth day without power following Storm Arwen.

Devastating winds swept across the north-east on Friday bringing down trees and power lines to cut communities off from the grid.

Operator Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) has warned it could be Wednesday until some rural homes have electricity restored.

However, the firm says it is continuing to make progress after “catastrophic” damage to infrastructure with a further 2,000 reconnected overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

Where is the power still to come back on?

SSEN says it is still to restore power to 8,500 homes across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with a further 3,100 without electricity in Moray.

The operator has sent welfare facilities to the following communities from 7am on Tuesday that are still in the dark.

  • Aboyne, Old Huntly Car Park
  • Alford, Transport museum car park
  • Ballater, Victoria and Albert Hall
  • Glenshee, Dalrulzion Hotel
  • Kintore, primary school
  • Rhynie, North Parish Church
  • Strathdon, layby at Bellabeg
  • Tarland, The Square
  • Torphins, The Square
  • Turriff, Tesco car park
Fallen trees blocking Scotstown Road in Aberdeen after Storm Arwen.
Fallen trees blocking Scotstown Road in Aberdeen after Storm Arwen. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Teams from SSEN are also using 4×4 vehicles to deliver hot food and drinks to customers on their priority register in isolated locations.

The operator says most of the high voltage faults to larger communities are due to continuing to be worked on through Tuesday.

However, localised issues affecting single households or groups of houses will take longer to reconnect.

What other help is there?

Communities across Aberdeenshire and Moray have stepped up in the time of need for thousands of the north-east’s residents.

Countless volunteer groups, businesses and other agencies have been providing warmth, hot food and showers for households struggling with power cuts.

THANK YOU to everyone who has been out checking in on neighbours or the vulnerable. If you need help, or you know of…

Posted by Aberdeenshire Council on Monday, 29 November 2021

Schools in Aberdeenshire have been shut on Monday and Tuesday to assess damage following the storm with many in affected communities being used to provide catering facilities.

Village halls, hotels and men’s sheds have also been utilised in the vast community effort in affected areas.

These schools in Aberdeenshire will be open at 12noon on Tuesday to provide hot food.

  • Alford Academy
  • Aboyne Academy
  • Crimmond School
  • New Deer School
  • Hatton Cruden School
  • Auchnagatt School
  • Boddam School
  • Westhill Primary

Assistance

Aberdeenshire Council Service Points have opened, provided they have power and water, to offer assistance to communities.

The local authority’s Storm Arwen Assistance Centre can be reached on 0808 1963 384 from 7am to 10pm each day until no longer required.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]