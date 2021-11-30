Storm Arwen: More than 11,000 suffering fifth day without power

More than 11,000 residents across Aberdeenshire and Moray are beginning a fifth day without power following Storm Arwen.
Devastating winds swept across the north-east on Friday bringing down trees and power lines to cut communities off from the grid.
Operator Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) has warned it could be Wednesday until some rural homes have electricity restored.
However, the firm says it is continuing to make progress after “catastrophic” damage to infrastructure with a further 2,000 reconnected overnight between Monday and Tuesday.
Where is the power still to come back on?
SSEN says it is still to restore power to 8,500 homes across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with a further 3,100 without electricity in Moray.
The operator has sent welfare facilities to the following communities from 7am on Tuesday that are still in the dark.
- Aboyne, Old Huntly Car Park
- Alford, Transport museum car park
- Ballater, Victoria and Albert Hall
- Glenshee, Dalrulzion Hotel
- Kintore, primary school
- Rhynie, North Parish Church
- Strathdon, layby at Bellabeg
- Tarland, The Square
- Torphins, The Square
- Turriff, Tesco car park
Teams from SSEN are also using 4×4 vehicles to deliver hot food and drinks to customers on their priority register in isolated locations.
The operator says most of the high voltage faults to larger communities are due to continuing to be worked on through Tuesday.
However, localised issues affecting single households or groups of houses will take longer to reconnect.
What other help is there?
Communities across Aberdeenshire and Moray have stepped up in the time of need for thousands of the north-east’s residents.
Countless volunteer groups, businesses and other agencies have been providing warmth, hot food and showers for households struggling with power cuts.
Schools in Aberdeenshire have been shut on Monday and Tuesday to assess damage following the storm with many in affected communities being used to provide catering facilities.
Village halls, hotels and men’s sheds have also been utilised in the vast community effort in affected areas.
These schools in Aberdeenshire will be open at 12noon on Tuesday to provide hot food.
- Alford Academy
- Aboyne Academy
- Crimmond School
- New Deer School
- Hatton Cruden School
- Auchnagatt School
- Boddam School
- Westhill Primary
* Ellon Academy Community Campus
* Turriff Swimming Pool
* Inverurie Community Campus
* Westhill Pool
* Portlethen Pool (from 4pm)
* Stonehaven Leisure Centre
* Huntly Pool#Aberdeenshire #StormArwen
Assistance
Aberdeenshire Council Service Points have opened, provided they have power and water, to offer assistance to communities.
The local authority’s Storm Arwen Assistance Centre can be reached on 0808 1963 384 from 7am to 10pm each day until no longer required.