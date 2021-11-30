Storm Arwen: More than 11,000 suffering fifth day without power

More than 11,000 residents across Aberdeenshire and Moray are beginning a fifth day without power following Storm Arwen.

Devastating winds swept across the north-east on Friday bringing down trees and power lines to cut communities off from the grid.

Operator Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) has warned it could be Wednesday until some rural homes have electricity restored.

However, the firm says it is continuing to make progress after “catastrophic” damage to infrastructure with a further 2,000 reconnected overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

Where is the power still to come back on?

SSEN says it is still to restore power to 8,500 homes across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with a further 3,100 without electricity in Moray.

The operator has sent welfare facilities to the following communities from 7am on Tuesday that are still in the dark.

Aboyne , Old Huntly Car Park

, Old Huntly Car Park Alford , Transport museum car park

, Transport museum car park Ballater , Victoria and Albert Hall

, Victoria and Albert Hall Glenshee , Dalrulzion Hotel

, Dalrulzion Hotel Kintore , primary school

, primary school Rhynie , North Parish Church

, North Parish Church Strathdon , layby at Bellabeg

, layby at Bellabeg Tarland , The Square

, The Square Torphins , The Square

, The Square Turriff, Tesco car park

Teams from SSEN are also using 4×4 vehicles to deliver hot food and drinks to customers on their priority register in isolated locations.

The operator says most of the high voltage faults to larger communities are due to continuing to be worked on through Tuesday.

However, localised issues affecting single households or groups of houses will take longer to reconnect.

What other help is there?

Communities across Aberdeenshire and Moray have stepped up in the time of need for thousands of the north-east’s residents.

Countless volunteer groups, businesses and other agencies have been providing warmth, hot food and showers for households struggling with power cuts.

THANK YOU to everyone who has been out checking in on neighbours or the vulnerable. If you need help, or you know of… Posted by Aberdeenshire Council on Monday, 29 November 2021

Schools in Aberdeenshire have been shut on Monday and Tuesday to assess damage following the storm with many in affected communities being used to provide catering facilities.

Village halls, hotels and men’s sheds have also been utilised in the vast community effort in affected areas.

These schools in Aberdeenshire will be open at 12noon on Tuesday to provide hot food.

Alford Academy

Aboyne Academy

Crimmond School

New Deer School

Hatton Cruden School

Auchnagatt School

Boddam School

Westhill Primary

* Ellon Academy Community Campus

* Turriff Swimming Pool

* Inverurie Community Campus

* Westhill Pool

* Portlethen Pool (from 4pm)

* Stonehaven Leisure Centre

* Huntly Pool#Aberdeenshire #StormArwen — Aberdeenshire Community Safety (@AberdeenshireCS) November 30, 2021

Assistance

Aberdeenshire Council Service Points have opened, provided they have power and water, to offer assistance to communities.

The local authority’s Storm Arwen Assistance Centre can be reached on 0808 1963 384 from 7am to 10pm each day until no longer required.