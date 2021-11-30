Update on rural homes without water following Storm Arwen – including what to expect when supply is restored

Teams from Scottish Water have been working to restore water supplies to thousands of homes across Scotland for five days.

The damage caused by debris falling on equipment and power outages throughout the supply network have led to thousands of homes in total being without water since Storm Arwen struck.

Since the peak of the storm on Friday evening, around 17,500 homes have had their water restored, but there are still many left without.

Kes Juskowiak, water operations general manager at Scottish Water, said: “We appreciate that this situation has been extremely difficult for customers who have been without the essential services they rely upon for several days.

“Every possible effort is being made to restore supply to remaining customers in the increasingly localised rural areas where we have faced the greatest challenges.”

How many homes still have no water?

There are still around 800 homes across Scotland that have no access to water supplies following damage caused by Storm Arwen on Friday.

The majority of these homes are in rural areas of Aberdeenshire and Perthshire.

When will water supplies be restored?

Scottish Water haven’t said.

They are working with local councils and power companies to help those living without water supplies across the region.

Portable generators and booster pumps are continuing to be sent out and used in communities that need them.

Water is also being brought to those who don’t have their usual access to it by road tanker, with bottled water also widely available.

Mr Juskowiak explained: “A substantial operation is continuing to support the recover of the affected rural water networks using road tankers.

“We will also continue to make bottled water available in affected communities until we are confident that this is no longer needed.”

Issues when supply returns

Scottish Water has warned that, once supplies do return, some customers may notice some abnormalities caused by the Storm Arwen outage.

They have said there is a chance people may experience low or intermittent pressure and discoloured water when supply returns.

Mr Juskowiak said: “As the network returns to normal operation, we know there can be isolated issues that affect small pockets of customers. We have our field teams on standby to attend and resolve these issues wherever they are identified.”

There is also a possibility that some homes could be left without water supplies even when the rest of their community’s has been restored. In this case, Scottish Water have asked that people contact 0800 077 8778 so that a local team can investigate.

Extra support is available to anyone who is on the priority services register and in need of extra support at this time, whether that be due to a medical condition or disability.

You can check for the latest updates on water supply in your area here.