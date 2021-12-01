Man charged after £200,000 of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine found in Aberdeen raid

A man is due in court today after more than £200,000 of Class A drugs were discovered in Aberdeen.

Police raided a property in Craigievar Terrace yesterday and discovered heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine.

A 55-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the find.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “We are committed to disrupting the illegal and harmful supply of drugs in our communities in the north-east.

“We will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse or connected criminality in your area, do not hesitate to contact us on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”