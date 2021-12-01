Storm Arwen: Further delays for 4,700 in the north-east still without power after six days

Around 4,700 people are still without power as engineers across the north-east work to restore power following last week’s Storm Arwen.

Working overnight on Tuesday, November 30, Scottish and Southern Electrical Networks (SSEN) restored power to a further 3,100 customers.

However there are still thousands facing their sixth day without power for heating, cooking and entertainment.

Since the power went out last Friday, SSEN has resolved the power issue for over 121,000 customers.

However some are reporting a loss of power again in places such as Alford, Cairnbogie, Oyne and Finzean.

In Aberdeen and Shire, 3,700 are still without power as well as 1,022 customers in Moray.

While residents wait for the power to be restored, SSEN are encouraging them to take up the welfare support provided such as free hot food and drink and supplies.

Storm Arwen was once in a generation event.

Residents who are making arrangements for alternative accomodation will be reimbursed by SSEN.

They all have access to designated welfare facilities and money for takeaways or meals from local establishments, up to £15 per person.

Speaking about the challenging circumstances he faced, Robert Wetherspoon, SSEN Project Manager said: “It’s very challenging – you think you’ve fixed one fault, try the line back on and it’s coming back out, so sometimes you’ve just got to look everywhere for damage – it could be anywhere so just trying to work out what’s actually going on is the first step.

“It could be anything, a wire down, trees on the line, damage to the insulators, wires sitting on the steel which wouldn’t be immediately obvious – so it could be anything with the amount of debris that’s been blown about, you just don’t know.

“It’s long hours, but when you speak to the customers and they’ve maybe been without power for three or four days, they’re struggling, out in a remote location, quite rural, young kids, your quite happy to keep working on to get those people restored.”

“Restoration times for more remote and isolated communities will extend to later this week.”

Chris Burchell, SSEN’s managing director, said: “The impact of Storm Arwen has caused catastrophic damage to the electricity network across the north east of Scotland and is the most significant event we have ever had to deal with in the area in a generation.

“Whilst our teams continue to make good progress carrying out repairs and restoring power to homes, due to the extent of damage and complexity of repairs our teams are dealing with, unfortunately restoration times for more remote and isolated communities will extend to later this week.”

Residents who are in need of support can visit their nearest welfare centre.