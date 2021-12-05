Fashion fan opens Aberdeen vintage shop after losing job in London during lockdown

Kiefer Ramiro found a love of fashion working in Aberdeen clothes shops as a teenager, and ventured to London to pursue his dreams.

He spent more than 10 years honing his craft in the trendy Shoreditch district, buying in vintage garb for some high-end boutiques.

But his life was turned upside down by the pandemic, with his job one of thousands lost to Covid.

Kiefer headed back to Aberdeen last year, and started working on a new goal… To open the sort of shop usually found in Hackney in his hometown.

The 31-year-old is now the proud owner of Back of Beyond Vintage on the Netherkirkgate.

What sort of clothes does Back of Beyond Vintage sell?

The hip haven specialises in fashion from the 1990s to early 2000s, with everything from bright red Nascar racing jackets to Harley Davidson denim vests.

There are also American baseball caps, Fila jackets, colourful sweaters and leather jackets from the era.

Kiefer, who handpicks every item, said: “I’ve had this vision in my head for a few years.

“I got into vintage shops and thrift shops when I was travelling, then worked in the fashion industry down in London.

“I started off by buying for small independent stores like this one.”

Kiefer became fascinated with fashion during two years working at Attic in Aberdeen.

He moved to London to follow his passion aged 17.

Within a few years, he was labelled “one to watch” by the Drapers fashion industry magazine while working at the Number Six menswear outlet.

Ultimately, Kiefer ended up as UK sales rep for the Herschel Canadian backpack company before lockdown hit.

How idea for new shop came to life

“There was not much work going for me during the pandemic so I decided to come back home,” the former Aberdeen Grammar School pupil said.

“I’ve been shopping around charity stores finding cool pieces here and there.

“But I wanted to open a place where you can find lots of vintage stuff all under one roof.”

The entrepreneur feels there is a gap in the north-east market, with few stores selling clothes from the same period.

Kiefer added: “There’s not many people doing items like these here, for stuff like this you would probably have to go to Glasgow.

“I would say it’s a 90s and 2000s vibe I am going for.”

Why buying vintage gear is better for the environment

Buying vintage clothing can be about more than simply looking stylish.

More and more people are becoming aware of the eco benefits of buying pre-owned gear, and Kiefer reckons any “stigma” attached is disappearing.

He said: “Sustainable fashion is becoming more popular and it’s all about getting good quality products in the first place.

“With brands like Levis you know what you are going to get, and it can last forever.

“I’m not one for the fast fashion of high street retailers, where the quality can go quite quickly, and people are becoming more open to wearing second hand clothes.”

Store is continuing area’s history

Back of Beyond Vintage, beneath the Utopia Body Arts tattoo parlour just off McCombie Court, is continuing the legacy of the area.

Kiefer told us that nearby St Nicholas Street had several go-to shops for fashion fans in decades gone by.

“It feels like we are returning it to its past,” he said.

“It’s good to keep the fashion legacy alive.”