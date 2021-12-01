Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Arwen: Aberdeenshire animal rescue centres rebuild after battering from winds

By Craig Munro
December 1, 2021, 3:34 pm Updated: December 1, 2021, 4:20 pm
A fence at New Arc that was damaged by Storm Arwen.

Two Aberdeenshire animal rescue centres are rebuilding after fences and enclosures were torn apart by Storm Arwen.

The New Arc, which is based in Ellon, and Willows Animal Sanctuary near New Pitsligo have both posted regular updates about their recovery efforts to social media.

Willows, one of the largest animal sanctuaries in Scotland, was hit particularly hard by fierce winds and rain last weekend and made an urgent appeal for funds on Sunday.

A post on the charity’s Facebook page said: “This absolutely terrible Storm Arwen has almost destroyed the sanctuary.

“Apart from it being one of the most terrifying experiences that we have ever encountered, two staff members were almost seriously injured and Willows has encountered thousand of pounds worth of damages to the buildings, fences and several essential shelters have been completely destroyed beyond repair.

“Incredibly, none of the animals were hurt although they were all absolutely terrified.”

Shelters for cows, sheep and llamas were destroyed, while the roof of the sanctuary’s Cat Hotel was leaking badly due to damage.

Since being launched at the weekend, the urgent appeal page on JustGiving has raised more than £27,000.

‘Lots of little damage’ at New Arc

In comparison, the damage done to the New Arc by Storm Arwen was less critical – but owner Keith Marley estimated repair works could still take two to three months at the coldest and most unpredictable time of the year.

He said: “We’ve had some damage to the aviaries, lots of debris scattered about obviously.

“Fortunately, nothing’s died or been injured in the storm, so we’re counting our blessings as far as that’s concerned.

“The damage is still repairable, it’s all sortable, so we’re not making a big song and dance about it from that point of view, but certainly it’s going to take a long time to sort out because of the extent of the damage.

“It’s lots of little damage.”

Pauline and Keith Marley, owners of the New Arc. Picture by Heather Fowlie

The rescue centre lost power for 21 hours at the height of the storm, leaving it without access to heating or water due to its electric well pump, and the supply was unreliable for some time even after SSE engineers reconnected it.

Fortunately, the New Arc is not currently at full capacity, with only five deer, two otters, a fox and several birds of prey.

The charity marked Giving Tuesday by asking people to donate to their own storm recovery fund on JustGiving, with the page raising more than £2,000 in just over a day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]