Aberdeenshire mum paralysed after crash endorses new festive drink and drug-driving campaign

Niki Smith was enjoying a regular night out back in 1997 before her life changed forever.

The 48-year-old accepted a lift home, not knowing that the driver had been drinking – the crash that followed left her paralysed.

Keen to point out that drink and drug-driving can ruin or even end lives – the Alford woman has thrown her support behind this year’s festive campaign.

Launched by the Scottish Government and police, the campaign highlights the personal and criminal consequences of drink and drug-driving.

With Christmas parties returning this year, the festive enforcement campaign warns motorists of a zero-tolerance approach to driving while intoxicated.

Statistics showcase bleak reality

New figures released in preparation for the campaign show that in the last two months, 1,852 roadside drug tests have been carried out across Scotland, resulting in 395 positive tests.

On average, specialist road officers encounter 40-50 motorists a week who have taken drugs.

Drivers who provide a positive roadside drug test are arrested and taken to a police station, where a blood sample is obtained and sent for further analysis.

Over the same period, 600 drivers were arrested for drink driving-related offences.

‘I’d broken my neck and was paralysed’

Hoping that her personal experience will deter people from getting behind the wheel if they are under the influence, she said: “It was a Friday evening, and my sister and I were having a great night out.

“I enjoyed letting my hair down in between working as a carer and being a busy mum.

“We accepted a lift from someone we knew, although we had no idea he’d been drinking. It was a small decision that changed my life irreversibly.”

‘Years of stress, physical pain and frustration for me and everybody involved in my life’

Mrs Smith added: “It must have been heart-breaking for my family and partner to be told I’d broken my neck and was paralysed.

“My sister, who was in the car with me, broke her collarbone and was later diagnosed with PTSD. I’m glad it was me, as I would have struggled to accept her having my injury.

“There has definitely been years of stress, physical pain and frustration for me and everybody involved in my life.

“I have now found ways to enjoy special moments and not just sit at home and dwell on the difficult times.

“I’ve had to become a more confident person so people see me and not just the wheelchair. If I hadn’t had my kids I don’t think I’d be the person I am today.

“Last summer I got involved with Spinal Injuries Scotland and became a peer support volunteer.

“Their peer support workers inspired me to come forward and share my story, and the friendship, humour and empathy I’ve found there has been brilliant.

“I hope that by sharing my own experience I can help raise awareness of the devastating consequences drink-driving can have on so many lives. I wouldn’t want anyone to go through the same as me and my family.”

‘20,000 drivers stopped in Scotland every month’

Minister for transport Graeme Dey said: “Our message is clear, if you’re having a drink, leave the car at home and if you’re driving, the best approach is none.”

Figures show that more than 20,000 drivers are stopped by officers in Scotland every month.

With the new campaign coming into effect on Wednesday, officers have said the chances of being caught are higher than ever.

Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock, head of road policing, added: “The fact you could kill or injure yourself or another member of the public should be reason enough not to risk it.

“As well as roadside breath testing, officers can also test drivers at the roadside suspected of taking drugs, following limits being set in law in October 2019.

“There is a zero tolerance approach to drugs most commonly associated with illegal use, including cannabis, cocaine and heroin.”

“I am urging drivers to plan ahead this festive season, think how you’re getting home after drinking and consider the impact alcohol can still have the morning after. Please don’t drink or take drugs and drive. It’s not worth the risk, do your part, and help keep our roads safe this festive season.”