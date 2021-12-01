Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Arwen: Climbers told to stay away from Bennachie as fallen trees block paths

By Craig Munro
December 1, 2021, 4:40 pm Updated: December 1, 2021, 4:44 pm
Paths towards Bennachie are blocked off. Picture by Kami Thomson

Members of the public have been asked to stay away from one of the most popular climbs in the north-east, amid “scenes of utter devastation” left by Storm Arwen.

Paths leading towards Bennachie, near Inverurie, have been blocked by trees blown down in the extreme weather last weekend, making them unsafe to use.

The Bailies of Bennachie, a voluntary conservation group that maintains and preserves the hill and its surroundings, said people should avoid the visitor centre, Rowantree, Back O’Bennachie or Donview.

In a post on their Facebook page, the group shared pictures of the damaged forest to demonstrate why it is so dangerous.

Scenes of utter devastation at Bennachie today, after Storm Arwen.PLEASE DO NOT VISIT BENNACHIE VISITOR CENTRE,…

Posted by Bailies of Bennachie on Tuesday, 30 November 2021

The Bennachie Visitor Centre itself came out from the storm unscathed, despite trees reportedly falling into the adjoining car park.

David Leven, the East Region Manager for Forestry and Land Scotland, echoed the Bailies in a statement.

He said: “Many of our forests have been badly impacted with many trails blocked and forest roads and infrastructure damaged.

“There are also a significant number of trees that have been blown over but only partially fallen, as well as a number of trees that are still standing but which might come down in the next heavy gust.”

The Bennachie Visitor Centre, Pitcaple, Inverurie, and paths are closed for safety reasons due to the recent storm. Picture by Kami Thomson

He added: “With more strong winds forecast we don’t want anyone risking their personal safety – or potentially their life – by venturing in to our forests until such time as we can declare them safe.

“Emergency vehicles might well not be able to reach anyone who has an accident so please, stay away for the moment.”

The Met Office had previously predicted fast winds in the area, but speeds are now expected to be lower.

However, further chilly weather may discourage hikers from visiting Bennachie, with a yellow weather warning for ice in place between 6pm this evening and 10am tomorrow.

Temperatures in Inverurie are not expected to go above 2C before Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal