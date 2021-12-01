‘Where is the best place to dig for oil in Aberdeen?’: Travelodge reveals the north-east’s most bizarre requests

Travelodge hotels in Aberdeen and Elgin have revealed some of the weirdest requests put to their staff – including yoga invitations and the ideal spot to dig for oil.

The budget hotel chain has compiled a list of some of the most interesting and bizarre requests that have been made over the past year.

With three of the firm’s hotels in the Granite City, some of the wackiest questions included: “Could I have a double Scotch Mist with a splash of water please?” and “Where is the best place to dig for oil?”

One customer, who had obviously been a fan of David Attenborough’s Blue Planet, asked staff at the Aberdeen Airport Travelodge if they could “Arrange for the Minke whales to come to the harbour for 3pm today?”

Love is in the air

Red roses, valentines day and handwritten letters are all synonymous with romance.

However, one loved up customer believed they could go one further when they asked: “Can you arrange for the Northern Lights to put on a pink light show tonight as I want to propose to my girlfriend and pink is her favourite colour?”

Romance struck again when another customer asked: “Can I get a whisky named after my husband for his birthday?”

Having found themselves in Scotland, two customers wanted to make the most of their trip up north – by buying souvenirs and trying to catch a glimpse of a fabled monster that lives over three hours away.

Meeting Nessie

Wanting to take a bit of Scotland home with them, one customer asked: “Is there a souvenir shop nearby that sells bagpipes?”

While another asked staff at the Aberdeen Central Travelodge: “Can you arrange a water taxi to take me to the Loch Ness to meet Nessie?”

Intent on redoing their kitchen, one customer’s guest had brought them to the Granite City in search of…you guessed it, granite.

Hoping staff could help with the remodel, they asked: “Where is the nearest quarry, where I can get a bespoke granite worktop?”

And finally one customer asked the staff at Aberdeen Bucksburn Travelodge: “Can you join me for a re-energising yoga session at 6am at Johnston Gardens?”