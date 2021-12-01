Storm Arwen: These are the Aberdeenshire schools that will be closed on Thursday – and the reasons why

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Arwen: These are the Aberdeenshire schools that will be closed on Thursday – and the reasons why

By Joe Cawthorn
December 1, 2021, 7:57 pm Updated: December 1, 2021, 7:58 pm
A bus stop damaged by falling tree on Murray Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery

A number of schools in Aberdeenshire will remain closed or partially closed on Thursday as the region battles with the disruption left behind by Storm Arwen.

Some residents in Aberdeenshire are still without electricity or water following the battering from Storm Arwen the north and north-east of Scotland took through Friday evening into Saturday morning.

And some schools in the region have not opened this week due to issues with boilers, roofs and power cables among the reasons stated on Aberdeenshire Council’s website.

Here is a full list of schools that will be closed or partially closed on Thursday, December 2:

Ballogie Nursery 

School closed to everyone as a result of Storm Arwen, there is still no power at Ballogie Nursery and as such it will be closed on Thursday, December 2 all day to pupils and staff.

Cluny School

School closed to everyone as there continues to be no power at Cluny School and therefore it will remain closed on Thursday, December 2. Further updates will be provided in due course.

Crimond School and Nursery

School closed to everyone on Thursday after initial checks to determine the extent of the damage to the roof It has been agreed that Crimond School and Nursery will remain closed this week and will reopen on Monday, December 6. There is a considerable amount of work to be done to make the roof safe and the weather conditions at the moment are making this an extremely difficult task.

Crudie School

School closed to everyone. Crudie school will remain closed on Thursday, December 2 due to a power line hanging over the entrance to the school. SSEN has advised that their engineers are aware but did stress that the cable may still be live.

Cultercullen School

School closed to everyone. The school will remain closed on Thursday, December 2.

Drumblade School

Partial closure for pupils. Partial closure for all P1 to P7 pupils on Thursday, December 2 and Friday, December 3. This is due to ongoing issues with the boiler and the forecast of a drop in temperature. 

Finzean School

School closed to everyone as a result of Storm Arwen. There is still no power at Finzean School and as such it will be closed on Thursday,  December 2 all day to pupils and staff.

St Andrews School, Fraserburgh

Partial closure for pupils. The main building (P4-7) and nursery will remain closed to pupil on Thursday, December 2 due to health and safety concerns with the roof.

More Storm Arwen clean-up stories

John Swinney apologises to Aberdeenshire residents for ‘suffering and hardship’ faced in wake of ‘extreme’ Storm Arwen

Storm Arwen: Climbers told to stay away from Bennachie as fallen trees block paths

Storm Arwen: Aberdeenshire animal rescue centres rebuild after battering from winds

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal