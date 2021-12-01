Storm Arwen: These are the Aberdeenshire schools that will be closed on Thursday – and the reasons why

A number of schools in Aberdeenshire will remain closed or partially closed on Thursday as the region battles with the disruption left behind by Storm Arwen.

Some residents in Aberdeenshire are still without electricity or water following the battering from Storm Arwen the north and north-east of Scotland took through Friday evening into Saturday morning.

And some schools in the region have not opened this week due to issues with boilers, roofs and power cables among the reasons stated on Aberdeenshire Council’s website.

Here is a full list of schools that will be closed or partially closed on Thursday, December 2:

Ballogie Nursery

School closed to everyone as a result of Storm Arwen, there is still no power at Ballogie Nursery and as such it will be closed on Thursday, December 2 all day to pupils and staff.

Cluny School

School closed to everyone as there continues to be no power at Cluny School and therefore it will remain closed on Thursday, December 2. Further updates will be provided in due course.

Crimond School and Nursery

School closed to everyone on Thursday after initial checks to determine the extent of the damage to the roof It has been agreed that Crimond School and Nursery will remain closed this week and will reopen on Monday, December 6. There is a considerable amount of work to be done to make the roof safe and the weather conditions at the moment are making this an extremely difficult task.

Crudie School

School closed to everyone. Crudie school will remain closed on Thursday, December 2 due to a power line hanging over the entrance to the school. SSEN has advised that their engineers are aware but did stress that the cable may still be live.

Cultercullen School

School closed to everyone. The school will remain closed on Thursday, December 2.

Drumblade School

Partial closure for pupils. Partial closure for all P1 to P7 pupils on Thursday, December 2 and Friday, December 3. This is due to ongoing issues with the boiler and the forecast of a drop in temperature.

Finzean School

School closed to everyone as a result of Storm Arwen. There is still no power at Finzean School and as such it will be closed on Thursday, December 2 all day to pupils and staff.

St Andrews School, Fraserburgh

Partial closure for pupils. The main building (P4-7) and nursery will remain closed to pupil on Thursday, December 2 due to health and safety concerns with the roof.

