News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Arwen: More than 150 trees have fallen around an Aberdeen golf course

By Lauren Taylor
December 1, 2021, 8:10 pm Updated: December 1, 2021, 8:17 pm
More than 150 trees have been uprooted during Storm Arwen at Hazlehead golf courses

More than 150 trees have fallen around a golf course in Aberdeen following the destruction of Storm Arwen.

There has been extensive damage to Hazlehead golf courses after over 150 trees were uprooted during the storm.

Two of the 18-hole courses have been closed while the full extent of the damage wreaked by Storm Arwen is being assessed.

David Selkirk, director of community leisure operations said: “Storm Arwen has brought down a number of trees surrounding the golf courses, with the MacKenzie Championship Course being particularly badly affected.

As a result, both the MacKenzie Championship and Hazlehead Pines courses will be closed for a period of time whilst the work required is assessed and undertaken.”

Alistair Robertson, managing director of Sport Aberdeen, walked around the fairways to assess the damages and he described the scene as “unbelievable”.

Mr Robertson standing next to fallen trees on the second fairway. Supplied by Sport Aberdeen.

However, the Hazlehead nine-hole course has re-opened and both Balnagask and Kings Links Golf Courses are open.

Mr Selkirk added: “There is a significant amount of clear-up work required on the courses and I would urge local walkers to be mindful of hanging trees that haven’t fully fallen but are damaged.”

Some trees have been left hanging over the fairways. Supplied by Sport Aberdeen.

Aftermath of  storm is still being felt in areas across the north-east

Around 4,700 people are suffering without power for a sixth day as engineers across the north-east work to restore power.

Members of the public have also been asked to stay away from Bennachie amid “scenes of utter devastation”.

David Leven, the East Region Manager for Forestry and Land Scotland, said: “Many of our forests have been badly impacted with many trails blocked and forest roads and infrastructure damaged.

“There are also a significant number of trees that have been blown over but only partially fallen, as well as a number of trees that are still standing but which might come down in the next heavy gust.”

