Ellon Road in Aberdeen closed after lorry crashes into lamppost By Ellie Milne December 2, 2021, 7:16 am Updated: December 2, 2021, 9:12 am Drivers are being asked to avoid the area A major Aberdeen road is closed after a lorry crashed into a lamppost. Ellon Road, part of the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road, is shut between the Parkway and Murcar roundabouts. Police are at the scene and motorists are being asked to avoid the area until further notice. A police spokesman confirmed that the incident took place on Ellon Road at around 6.15am on Thursday morning.