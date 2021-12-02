Storm Arwen: Seventh day without power for more than 3,000 homes in Aberdeenshire and Moray

More than 3,000 homes in Aberdeenshire and Moray are still without power – nearly a week on from Storm Arwen.

Rural homes have had a night of freezing temperatures amid a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the north and north-east.

Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) has warned it could still be tomorrow before all homes have electricity restored – but say that could be delayed if more damage is discovered.

Where is the power still out?

SSEN say there are still 2,800 homes in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire without power with a further 230 in Moray also disconnected.

Throughout yesterday, crews were able to reconnect supplies to Lumphanan, Strachan, Strathdon, Inchmarlo, Finzean and Monymusk.

As we continue to make progress carrying out repairs and restoring supplies following impact of Storm Arwen, we encourage customers still impacted to take up our welfare offering.

However, warnings have been issued that it will still take longer to turn the lights back on to individual homes or small groups of houses.

SSEN says it is now focusing on assessing damage and doing repairs to its low voltage network, which it says is the equivalent to B-class roads.

The power firm says 1,000 faults were recorded after 90mph winds swept the region – more than five times as many compared to any previous weather event in the last 20 years.

Where is support available in Aberdeenshire?

SSEN has arranged for welfare facilities to provide hot food and drinks in communities still experiencing power cuts.

Meanwhile, staff are using 4×4 vehicles to deliver supplies to more remote and isolated homes.

The following locations will be providing hot food and drinks from 8am to 10pm.

Aboyne , in the park by The Green

, in the park by The Green Alford , transport museum car park

, transport museum car park Bogniebrae , Bognie Arms car park

, Bognie Arms car park Ladysbridge , The Park (4pm to 8pm)

, The Park (4pm to 8pm) Hatton , village hall car park (from 6pm)

, village hall car park (from 6pm) Lumphanan , village hall

, village hall Sauchen (6pm to 8pm)

(6pm to 8pm) Strachan , village hall (from 6pm)

, village hall (from 6pm) Strathdon , layby at Bellabeg

, layby at Bellabeg Tarland , The Square (11am to 10pm)

, The Square (11am to 10pm) Torphins , The Square

, The Square Glenshee , Dalrulzion Hotel

, Dalrulzion Hotel Macduff , The Knowes Hotel (12noon to 8pm)

, The Knowes Hotel (12noon to 8pm) Whitehills, The Galley Restaurant (4.30pm to 7pm)

Aberdeenshire and Moray residents urged to take up support

SSEN has pledged to cover the costs of any “reasonable” expenses from the impact of Storm Arwen.

Welfare facilities are offering free hot food and drinks while £15 per person can be claimed for takeaways of meals from local businesses.

Residents have been urged to keep receipts to be reimbursed while compensation is also being made available for affected homes.

Chris Burchell, SSEN’s managing director, said: “Whilst the low voltage network only serves a fraction of the customers the high voltage network supplies, the repairs required to restore power are just as challenging and complex, which in some cases will require the rebuild of entire sections of overhead line.

“We therefore encourage all customers who remain off supply, particularly where overhead network infrastructure supplies single or small groups of houses, to consider making alternative arrangements.

“This includes our enhanced welfare provisions, with our teams proactively contacting customers to help coordinate support where possible.”