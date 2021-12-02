Storm Arwen: Military to arrive in Aberdeenshire to help communities with power cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Arwen: Military to arrive in Aberdeenshire to help communities with power cuts

By David Mackay
December 2, 2021, 9:41 am Updated: December 2, 2021, 9:44 am
Military troops will be performing welfare checks in Aberdeenshire. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Military troops will be performing welfare checks in Aberdeenshire. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

More than 100 military troops will join efforts in Aberdeenshire to help residents with power cuts following the devastation of Storm Arwen.

Winds of up to 90mph swept across the north-east on Friday, November 26, causing power cuts for 120,000 homes.

About 3,000 homes across Aberdeenshire and Moray remain without supplies seven days later while temperatures have plummeted below freezing overnight.

Now 120 military personnel have arrived in the region to support efforts to support residents still struggling without power.

What will the military be doing in Aberdeenshire?

Aberdeenshire Council submitted a formal approach to the UK Government for military help to cope with the aftermath of power cuts after Storm Arwen.

Troops will be tasked with focusing on welfare checks within communities still experiencing a loss of power.

The work will be in addition to what Aberdeenshire Council teams have already been doing since the weekend.

Following a formal approach to the UK Government for assistance, around 120 military personnel will be arriving in…

Posted by Aberdeenshire Council on Thursday, 2 December 2021

An authority spokesman said: “We continue to appreciate all the wonderful examples of community assistance which continue to be evident across the region – whether it be supplies of hot food and drinks, checking on elderly residents and neighbours or helping to deliver supplies.

“Thank you for your all your endeavours and rest assured we continue to work tirelessly to provide the support our communities require at this challenging time.”

 

