GP services to end at Carden Medical Centre, revamped in ‘sustainability’ drive one year ago

An Aberdeen doctor’s surgery is to close, with the decision taken a year to the day health bosses voted to overhaul its management to make it more sustainable.

All 8,600 patients at Carden Medical Centre are to be transferred elsewhere in the city, as a behind-closed-doors meeting decided to end general medical services there at the end of January.

A letter sent to patients and elected politicians blamed the upheaval on being “unable to recruit staff to crucial vacancies”.

Moves to new surgeries will be done automatically for patients, who will be told of their new practices “in due course” – and before the deadline of February 1.

The West End practice, close to Aberdeen Grammar School, is run by the same company in charge of Torry and Camphill medical centres.

Carden Medical Centre has faced troubles since 2019

The Carden Place practice has already been steered away from catastrophe once – as authorities took over when doctors left and no “suitable notes of interest” were received from others to replace them.

In January 2020 it became one of six clinics directly run by the Aberdeen City Health And Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) as a result.

Carden was one of six medical centres to be made more ‘sustainable’ in controversial £5m overhaul

But at the start of last December, officials had begun a controversial £5million move towards “sustainable” running of the publicly-run centres.

This would be achieved, it was decided, by tendering contracts for private companies to run them, bringing the six – Old Aberdeen, Camphill, Carden, Marywell, Torry and Whinhill – in line with all other GP-led practices in the city.

Contracts worth £5m were handed out to tempt firms to take on the responsibility – with Carden, Camphill and Torry all being secured by the 2C Social Enterprise Group.

In protest to the move, and the way in which staff and patient consultation was handled, doctors walked out at a number of the affected practices.

No more so than at Old Aberdeen, where all nine quit in protest to their views being ignored.

Carden Medical Centre decision not ‘taken lightly’, says health chief

This week’s decision to end GP services at Carden was taken behind closed doors by the Integration Joint Board (IJB), which oversees health and social care services in Aberdeen.

Chairwoman Luan Grugeon said it was not “taken lightly”, adding: “We have acted on the advice provided by our officers, with our priority being to ensure the safe provision of general medical services to local people.

“The struggle to recruit GPs and practice staff is well documented UK-wide, we are not

alone in this.

“It is our duty to make sure that patients continue to have access to GP practice services.

“Please be assured that you will continue to have access to a GP practice from February 1.”

SNP MSP for Aberdeen Central Kevin Stewart, who is also a Carden Medical Centre patient, has urged bosses to maintain use of the building to allow more face-to-face meetings between GPs and patients.

Throughout the pandemic, online ‘e-consult’ video appointments have become the primary method at some city practices.

Mr Stewart said: “I fully understand from a safety perspective why it is they plan to close the practice and redistribute the patients, but I’d hope ACHSCP can take over the running of the building to allow for GPs from across the city to meet with patients face-to-face.

“We know it has been tricky because of facilities in Aberdeen for GPs to meet with patients face-to-face, but this is a modern building and it must be used to allow such sessions with patients to take place and I’ve written to the Health and Social Care Partnership to make that clear.”

There has been a slew of clinic closures in the city in recent years, with Rosemount Medical Group having to transfer 4,000 of its patients to other facilities across the city in January 2019.

And Liberal Democrat councillor Martin Greig blamed the woes on a Scotland-wide failure to recruit enough GPs.

“There is a problem with supporting and resourcing of health services to meet the needs of the community,” the Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells member said.

“I receive so many complaints about how hard it is to even get a basic appointment with a GP.

“Clearly there is a problem with provision of this crucial resource, and GPs should be valued and treasured.

“The government’s failure to train and recruit GPs is a disgrace and they need to give us more GPs and more GP surgeries.”

This is a breaking story and the Scottish Government has been approached for comment.