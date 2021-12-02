Aberdeenshire farm wins coveted Tour of Britain art competition

An Aberdeenshire farm has been awarded the top prize in the 2021 AJ Bell Tour of Britain national land art competition for its unique haybale design.

Craskins Farm near Tarland, which sits on the final leg of the Tour of Britain between Stonehaven and Aberdeen, created a bicycle using two haybales for wheels.

Other pieces of the design were salvaged from around the farm and on the roadside.

The art installation was commissioned to celebrate the Tour of Britain’s return to the north-east.

The artwork, created by Dr Jenna Ross with the help of her family, was chosen from several designs due to its novelty factor and the sustainable approach to its creation.

Dr Ross had previously worked on a similar haybale design in support of the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her peloton artwork was repurposed weeks after the race into a Halloween display to entertain passersby.

All proceeds that are raised through the imaginative displays go towards North-East Sensory Services.

Dr Jenna Ross said: “I am absolutely delighted to win the 2021 Tour of Britain National Land Art Competition.

“It was such a pleasure to have this world-renowned event come to our very special corner of the world here at Queen’s View as Craskins Farm.

“The art was inspired by my younger brother, Duncan, who is registered blind and is passionate about cycling.

“Unfortunately the pandemic massively impacted his ability to get on his bike due to the social distancing challenges of a tandem bike. So this was for him!

“It was also for our local community and, of course, the brilliant competitors. I hope it gave each and every rider that extra push during their final climb of the race at Queen’s View.”

Andy Kille, leader of Aberdeenshire Council, added: “Jenna’s creative use of wrapped straw bales for slick tyres, coupled with a farming ethos to reuse where possible and a generous sprinkling of imagination made for an engaging mini peloton set on a uniquely scenic background and showcased to a global audience.

“We were extremely proud that our communities across the region came out to every vantage point to cheer on the world class cyclists.

“I look forward to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hosting the first stage in 2022 and welcome the opportunity to highlight the diversity of the area.”

The 2022 AJ Bell Tour of Britain race will take place in September with the north-east as the starting point.