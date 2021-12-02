Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fears for wildlife as 250-home Peterculter expansion plans are lodged

By Ben Hendry
December 2, 2021, 5:00 pm
Locals are worried the development could harm wildlife.

Plans for a Peterculter population explosion could spell disaster for local wildlife, according to nature experts.

First Endeavour LLP wants to build 250 homes in the north of the community.

Bosses describe the development as an “attractive extension” to the village on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

The firm has now officially lodged the proposals first announced nearly two years ago.

Project leaders insist local woodland will be incorporated in the design, with “natural assets” being conserved.

But feedback forms completed by locals reveal that they have some way to go to win over hearts and minds.

Where would new Peterculter homes be built?

The houses would border Bucklerburn Road and the B979 Malcolm Road, on land occupied by the Tillyoch Equestrian Centre at present.

Documents lodged by architects Halliday Fraser Munro say the “pockets” of housing will be “carefully placed” around existing areas of ancient woodland.

The statement adds: “The vision for Tillyoch is to create an opportunity for a new sustainable development, a mixed-use community that respects the existing urban
pattern of Peterculter and its natural woodland setting.”

This aerial image shows how the development would extend across fields next to ancient woodland.

What are the proposed benefits?

The architects also say the layout was formed following several studies – including on “environmental robustness”.

It has also been designed “sustainably”, meaning future residents will easily be able to cycle or get the bus into Aberdeen rather than relying on cars.

Developers say the plot would be able to accommodate a variety of house types.

An impression of how some of the homes could look.

First Endeavour already has plans for blocks of four homes, terraces, and detached and semi-detached properties in mind.

Various stables, paddocks, a house and the Tillyoch Pet Hotel will all be knocked down.

Why are their fears for nature?

Developers commissioned a study on the surrounding species as they worked on the blueprints for Tillyoch.

It found there are a “number of priority habitats” there for animals including the endangered red squirrel.

There are also records of badgers and bats within 2km of the site.

What are locals saying about the new Peterculter homes?

For a development of this scale, some local consultation was carried out even before the plans were lodged with Aberdeen City Council this week.

Many of the complaints referenced local wildlife.

Pine hoverflies are critically endangered. Picture supplied by RZSS

One concerned contributor said: “As an ecologist, I have recorded butterflies, moths, dragonflies and damselflies, hoverflies, lichens, mosses and plants in this area for the past 15 years.

“I can confirm that, together, the Peterculter Local Nature Conservation Site and surrounding woodlands form a single ecological unit between which species move freely.

“The high biodiversity value of these woodlands would be disproportionately negatively affected if the woods were fragmented through housing development.”

Another concept design shows how parts of the development would be laid out.

‘Humans ruin nature by interfering’

Another local, who has lived next to a proposed “core path” for two years said he had been “in awe” of the wildlife there.

They said bats “fly around their house daily”, while they have also spotted badgers, foxes, hedgehogs, red kites, frogs and toads.

The nature enthusiast asked: “Where will they find food if the fields are lost?”

“The natural woodland would be best left untouched.

“Recent reports prove time and again that humans upset the natural habitat by interfering.”

Badgers could “struggle to find food” if the new Peterculter homes go ahead. Photo by Peter Lewis/Solent News/Shutterstock

One questioned the lack of shopping facilities attached to the sizeable development.

And they argued that more homes should be built in Aberdeen city centre rather than on greenbelt land.

A concerned resident said traffic was already a danger in the area, warning “there will be deaths” if traffic gets much busier.

Another claimed that traffic studies were not accurate as they were conducted during lockdown, when office staff were working from home.

What happens next?

People can have their say until Wednesday, December 29.

Feedback from residents and public bodies will later be considered by the local authority.

You can click here to support or oppose the plans.

Nearly 100 residents raise objections to Treetops housing plans that would ‘ruin’ area

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]