Flights out of Aberdeen Airport cancelled due to broken de-icer

An airline has cancelled a string of flights out of Aberdeen International Airport due to a broken de-icer.

The machine, used to remove snow and ice from plane wings, has broken down – impacting Loganair and SAS’s flights out of the Granite City.

Five flights have already been cancelled including to Manchester, Bergen and Stravanger.

Hardest hit is Loganair as they have had to cancel three flights so far.

Loganair has been approached for comment.

The airport is not responsible for the de-icing process and as such airlines have an independent de-icing service.

The breakdown comes days after Storm Arwen grounded several flights out of the north-east with passengers being grounded for two hours after landing from London.

