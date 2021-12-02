Weather: Gritter lands in ditch while treating roads in Aberdeenshire

A gritter working in Aberdeenshire has gone off the road and into a ditch.

Gritting teams have been out since the early hours treating the region’s huge roads network as the first proper snowfall hit.

But one machine has landed in a ditch on the A920 Colpy to Oldmeldrum road, near Drum of Wartle.

Weather chaos across the north-east

Meanwhile, motorists faced lengthy delays earlier this morning after two separate crashes on the A90.

Ellon Road, between the Parkway and Murcar roundabouts, was closed after a lorry crashed into a lamppost near the Esso garage.

And further south, the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road was shut near Stonehaven after a car and lorry collided.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near Temple of Fiddes, at about 3.50am.

It is not clear if anyone was injured.

Aberdeen International Airport has also been hit by the weather, with a string of flights cancelled due to a broken deicer.

Flybe and SAS have been forced to cancel journeys from the Granite City as a result.

Military to arrive in Aberdeenshire to help communities with power cuts

The wintry weather has hit as communities try to recover from Storm Arwen, which has left thousands of homes without power or running water.

Today more than 100 military troops will join the effort to help residents as they wait to get their power back.

Winds of up to 90mph swept across the region on Friday, November 26, causing power cuts for 120,000 homes.

About 3,000 homes across Aberdeenshire and Moray remain without supplies seven days later while temperatures have plummeted below freezing overnight.