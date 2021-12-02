Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Weather: Gritter lands in ditch while treating roads in Aberdeenshire

By Daniel Boal
December 2, 2021, 12:00 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 2:38 pm

A gritter working in Aberdeenshire has gone off the road and into a ditch.

Gritting teams have been out since the early hours treating the region’s huge roads network as the first proper snowfall hit.

But one machine has landed in a ditch on the A920 Colpy to Oldmeldrum road, near Drum of Wartle.

Weather chaos across the north-east

Meanwhile, motorists faced lengthy delays earlier this morning after two separate crashes on the A90.

Ellon Road, between the Parkway and Murcar roundabouts, was closed after a lorry crashed into a lamppost near the Esso garage.

And further south, the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road was shut near Stonehaven after a car and lorry collided.

A lorry has crashed on Ellon Road, near the Esso filling station, this morning

Emergency services were called to the scene, near Temple of Fiddes, at about 3.50am.

It is not clear if anyone was injured.

Aberdeen International Airport has also been hit by the weather, with a string of flights cancelled due to a broken deicer.

Flybe and SAS have been forced to cancel journeys from the Granite City as a result.

Military personnel arriving in Aberdeen to support Aberdeenshire communities with power cuts.
The military troops will be performing welfare checks in Aberdeenshire. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Military to arrive in Aberdeenshire to help communities with power cuts

The wintry weather has hit as communities try to recover from Storm Arwen, which has left thousands of homes without power or running water.

Today more than 100 military troops will join the effort to help residents as they wait to get their power back.

Winds of up to 90mph swept across the region on Friday, November 26, causing power cuts for 120,000 homes.

About 3,000 homes across Aberdeenshire and Moray remain without supplies seven days later while temperatures have plummeted below freezing overnight.

 

